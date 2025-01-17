HT Auto
MG M9 EV Front Left Side
UPCOMING
MG M9 EV Left Side View
MG M9 EV Left Side View 1
MG M9 EV

Exp. Launch on 17 Jan 2025
70 - 80 Lakhs*Expected price
Photos
Specs
News
M9 EV Expected Key Specs

M9 EV: 180.0 kmph

M9 EV: 580.0 km

M9 EV: 8.5 hrs

M9 EV: 90.0 kwh

View all M9 EV Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About MG M9 EV

M9 EV Latest Update

  • MG M9 EV all-electric limousine to launch in India: Key highlights you need to know
  • MG M9 EV Limousine unveiled, will be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

    • M9 EV Launch Date

    The MG M9 EV is expected to launch on 17th Jan 2025.

    M9 EV Launch Price

    It is expected to launch with a price of ₹70 - 80 Lakhs*.

    M9 EV Rivals

    Mercedes-Benz EQB, BMW iX1, BYD Sealion 7, Mercedes-Benz EQA and Volvo C40 Recharge are sought to be the major rivals to MG M9 EV.

    ...Read More

    MG M9 EV Images

    MG M9 EV Image 1
    MG M9 EV Image 2
    MG M9 EV Image 3
    MG M9 EV Specifications and Features

    Body TypeMUV
    AirbagsYes
    Battery Capacity90 kWH
    Range580 km
    Charging Time8 Hours 30 minutes

    MG M9 EV News

    JSW MG Motor India unveiled its newest M9 EV MPV, built as a luxurious limousine. The MG M9 will be sold through the premium MG Select retail outlets alongside the MG Cyberster roadster.
    MG M9 EV all-electric limousine to launch in India: Key highlights you need to know
    10 Jan 2025
    MG M9 is the only all-electric limousine in the Indian market.
    MG M9 EV Limousine unveiled, will be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
    9 Jan 2025
    JSW MG Motor India will have models from its domestic and global portfolio, while it also plans to launch the M9 luxury MPV at Bharat Mobility 2025
    JSW MG Motor India confirms 4 global models at Bharat Mobility 2025. Check model lineup
    10 Jan 2025
    Mahindra has revealed the price of the top-end variant of the BE 6 electric SUV will be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV will rival Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV at its price point.
    Mahindra BE 6 vs Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV: Compare price, range, battery and power
    9 Jan 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Jan 7: Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 top trim price, new FASTag rule for vehicles in Maharashtra
    8 Jan 2025
    View all
     MG M9 EV News
    Explore Other Options

    MG M9 EV FAQs

    The MG M9 EV is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 70-80 Lakhs.
    The MG M9 EV is expected to launch on 17th Jan 2025, introducing a new addition to the 90 kWH segment.
    The MG M9 EV features a 90 kWH battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 580 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The MG M9 EV faces competition from the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQB and BMW iX1 , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The MG M9 EV offers a range of 580 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

