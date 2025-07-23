MG M9 EV: Know these 5 key highlights of the luxury MPV before buying

MG Motor India has stepped into the premium electric MPV segment with the launch of the MG M9 EV. This all-electric luxury people mover marks a new chapter for the brand under its MG Select sub-brand, which aims to deliver high-end electric mobility solutions. Targeted at chauffeur-driven buyers and family movers alike, the M9 EV takes direct aim at established names like the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire, bringing with it cutting-edge tech, expansive interiors, and a strong focus on comfort and safety. Here are five key highlights that define MG’s newest electric flagship:

1 Price and availability JSW MG Motor India has launched the all-new M9 EV, a luxury electric MPV, at a starting price of ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries are set to begin on August 10. Positioned as a direct rival to premium MPVs like the Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carnival, the M9 is the first product under MG’s new MG Select brand and will retail through its premium dealership network, alongside models like the MG Cyberster.

2 Range and charging The M9 EV packs a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers an impressive 500 km range per charge. Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor producing 241 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, enabling a top speed of 180 kmph. It supports both 11 kW AC charging (0 to 100 per cent in 8.5 hours) and DC fast charging, which juices the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

3 Dimensions Measuring 5,270 mm long with a 3,200 mm wheelbase, the M9 is larger than its key rivals and offers three rows of seating for seven occupants. Styling elements include a trapezoidal closed grille, connected LED DRLs, electric sliding doors, and 19-inch alloy wheels with self-healing tyres. A powered tailgate, sleek LED taillights, and a roof spoiler add to its premium road presence.

4 Colour options and features In India, MG will offer only the fully loaded ‘Presidential Limo’ trim. Available in Metal Black, Concrete Grey, and Pearl Lustre White, the M9’s cabin features a cognac brown leather and suede interior. The second row gets electrically adjustable ottoman seats with ventilation, heating, and massage, while individual entertainment screens and a Chamois-wrapped panoramic sunroof elevate rear-seat luxury.

5 Safety features Safety is a strong point for the M9 EV, with seven airbags, ABS, ESP, TPMS, and a full suite of ADAS features, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Lane Keep Assist. A 360-degree surround-view camera, speed assist system, and Integrated Cruise Assist further enhance its credentials. While awaiting Bharat NCAP tests, it has secured five-star safety ratings from Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

