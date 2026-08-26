PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages
1/5
JUST LAUNCHED

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

₹25.69 - 27.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

The 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV marks a significant advancement in the premium mid-size SUV segment. Combining a high-efficiency Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain with aggressive Tomahawk-inspired exterior styling, this SUV offers low running costs, long-distance capability, and modern cabin technology.

This comprehensive guide breaks down the price, key technical specifications, electric range, safety features, and overall value proposition for prospective buyers.

Overview: 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

The 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV bridges the gap between traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) and full battery electric vehicles (BEVs). It allows drivers to commute on pure electric power during daily city drives while providing the range security of a gasoline engine for long highway trips.

Key Highlights

  • Powertrain: 1.5-Liter Turbocharged Petrol Engine paired with an Electric Motor and a 20.5 kWh battery pack
  • Drive Modes: Pure EV Mode, Hybrid Mode, and Engine-Only Mode
  • Pure EV Range: Up to 115 km on a single charge
  • Infotainment: 14-inch HD portrait touchscreen with connected car suite
  • Safety: Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Technical Specifications and Performance

The Plug-in Hybrid system integrates a high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack with an efficient turbocharged petrol engine to deliver immediate torque and lower tailpipe emissions.

FeatureSpecification Details
Engine Type1.5L Turbocharged Gasoline Engine + Electric Motor
Combined System PowerApprox. 220–240 bhp
Combined System TorqueApprox. 350 Nm
TransmissionDedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) / e-CVT
Battery Capacity20.5 kWh
Pure Electric Range115 km (Claimed)
Combined Driving RangeOver 1,100 km

Key Takeaway: The Plug-in Hybrid setup eliminates range anxiety for long-distance trips while maintaining zero-emission capability for short urban commutes.

Exterior Design: Tomahawk Styling Package

The Tomahawk edition introduces a sporty and dominant road presence compared to the standard Hector trim.

  • Front Grille: Dark-chrome radiator grille featuring sharp, aggressive geometry.
  • Lighting: Split-LED headlamp cluster with dynamic sweeping indicators.
  • Wheels: 18-inch Tomahawk-edition alloy wheels with low-rolling-resistance tyres.

Interior Cabin, Comfort, and Technology

Inside, the 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV delivers a plush, tech-focused cabin experience designed for driver comfort and seamless connectivity.

Key Interior Features

  • 14-inch Portrait Touchscreen: Controls vehicle settings, energy flow visuals, climate control, and infotainment.
  • Panoramic Sunroof: Dual-pane powered sunroof with voice-command operation.
  • Ventilated Seats: Front seats equipped with multi-stage cooling.
  • Digital Driver Display: A 7-inch digital cluster displaying real-time battery usage, power split, and navigation directions.
  • Connected Car Technology: Remote pre-cooling, battery charge scheduling, and geo-fencing via smartphone app.

Safety Features and Level 2 ADAS

Safety is a core priority for the 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, featuring a reinforced body structure alongside active safety assist technologies.

Safety Equipment Standard & Available

  • Airbags: 6 Airbags (Front, Side, and Curtain)
  • Brake Assist: ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Traction Control
  • Parking Assist: 360-degree high-definition camera with dynamic grid lines and front/rear sensors
  • Level 2 ADAS Suite:
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop-and-Go
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
  • Lane Keep Assist (LKA) & Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
  • Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Price and Variant Structure (2026)

Note: Final pricing details are based on initial market estimates and CarWale listings for upcoming PHEV variants.

VariantEx-Showroom Price (INR)
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Exclusive 25.69 lakh
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence 27.79 Lakh

Pros and Cons: Summary

AdvantagesConsiderations
Ultra-low daily commuting cost using Pure EV modePremium price tag compared to standard petrol/diesel variants
Excellent overall range (750+ km combined)Slightly reduced trunk space to accommodate the hybrid battery
Feature-rich interior with high-end technologyRequires regular home charging plug-in to maximise fuel efficiency
Smooth acceleration from instant electric motor torqueHeavier kerb weight due to dual powertrain setup

Final Verdict: Is the 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Right for You?

The 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is an ideal choice for buyers looking to transition toward electric mobility without committing fully to a BEV. With its aggressive styling, comprehensive safety suite, and daily cost-saving potential, it stands out as a practical, tech-forward mid-size SUV.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1451 cc
  • Power iconPower
    102 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    192 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    125 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Hector Tomahawk PHEV SpecsView specs icon

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Variants

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV price starts at ₹ 25.69 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 27.79 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV comes in 2 variants. MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV's top variant is Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic.
2 Variants Available
Hector Tomahawk PHEV Exclusive Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic
₹25.69 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Hybrid(Petrol + Electric)
Automatic
Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence Hybrid (Electric+Petrol) Automatic
₹27.79 Lakhs*
1451 cc
Hybrid(Petrol + Electric)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details
Preferred Banner

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV image
Rs. 25.69 LakhsOnwards---AutomaticSUV-------
Tata Harrier EVTata Harrier EV imageRs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
4.4187
---SUV7-502 litres4607 mm2132 mm1740 mm5.75 metresHector Tomahawk PHEVVSHarrier EV
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra XEV 9e imageRs. 21.9 LakhsOnwards
4.4325
282 bhp380 Nm-SUV7207 mm663 litres4789 mm1907 mm1694 mm5 metresHector Tomahawk PHEVVSXEV 9e
Jeep CompassJeep Compass imageRs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
4.416
172 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--4405 mm1818 mm1640 mm5.7 metresHector Tomahawk PHEVVSCompass
Mahindra XEV 9SMahindra XEV 9S imageRs. 20.65 LakhsOnwards
4.5211
282 bhp380 Nm-SUV6201 mm-4737 mm1747 mm1900 mm5 metresHector Tomahawk PHEVVSXEV 9S
Toyota Innova HycrossToyota Innova Hycross imageRs. 18.86 LakhsOnwards
4.4429
184 bhp188 NmAutomaticMUV6--4755 mm1850 mm1790 mm-Hector Tomahawk PHEVVSInnova Hycross
Force Motors Urbania DXForce Motors Urbania DX imageRs. 28.7 LakhsOnwards-114 bhp350 NmManualMinivan2200 mm-7010 mm2095 mm2550 mm-Hector Tomahawk PHEVVSUrbania DX

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Images

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Image 1
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Image 2
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Image 3
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Image 4
MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Image 5

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Alternatives

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
Hector Tomahawk PHEVvsHarrier EV
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
Hector Tomahawk PHEVvsXEV 9e
Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass

17.99 - 30.95 Lakhs
Hector Tomahawk PHEVvsCompass
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.9 Lakhs
Hector Tomahawk PHEVvsXEV 9S
Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross

18.86 - 30.83 Lakhs
Hector Tomahawk PHEVvsInnova Hycross
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Hector Tomahawk PHEVvseMAX 7

MG Related News

Mahindra commercial EVs cross 4 lakh sales milestone
Mahindra commercial EVs cross 4 lakh sales milestone
26 Aug 2026
MG Hector Tomahawk EV is underpinned by the automaker's ADAPT platform, and it is essentially based on the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV, PHEV launched in India; prices start from 19.49 lakh
26 Aug 2026
The Konarc will be based on the EL-01 platform that was showcased last year at the Community Day.
Watch: Ather Konarc goes through rigorous testing before 29 August launch
26 Aug 2026
New Renault Kwid spotted without camouflage, gets revamped interior
New Renault Kwid spotted without camouflage, gets revamped interior
26 Aug 2026
Lamborghini Temerario Tricolore unveiled at Monterey Car Week, gets bespoke Italian styling
Lamborghini Temerario Tricolore unveiled at Monterey Car Week, gets bespoke Italian styling
25 Aug 2026
View all
  News
Download brochure widget pattern
Download car brochure

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Checkmark iconColours & Specs
  • Checkmark iconDetailed info on specs & features
WhatsApp IconGet Brochure

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Specifications and Features

Max Power148 kW
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
Airbags6 Airbags
Max Torque125 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1451 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric+Petrol)
View all Hector Tomahawk PHEV specs and features

Popular MG Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  MG Cars

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Cars

view all specs and features
HomeNew CarsMG CarsMG Hector Tomahawk PHEV