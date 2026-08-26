MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Key Specs
- Engine1451 cc
- Power102 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Boot Space192 litres
- Max Torque125 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV marks a significant advancement in the premium mid-size SUV segment. Combining a high-efficiency Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain with aggressive Tomahawk-inspired exterior styling, this SUV offers low running costs, long-distance capability, and modern cabin technology.
This comprehensive guide breaks down the price, key technical specifications, electric range, safety features, and overall value proposition for prospective buyers.
The 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV bridges the gap between traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) and full battery electric vehicles (BEVs). It allows drivers to commute on pure electric power during daily city drives while providing the range security of a gasoline engine for long highway trips.
The Plug-in Hybrid system integrates a high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack with an efficient turbocharged petrol engine to deliver immediate torque and lower tailpipe emissions.
|Feature
|Specification Details
|Engine Type
|1.5L Turbocharged Gasoline Engine + Electric Motor
|Combined System Power
|Approx. 220–240 bhp
|Combined System Torque
|Approx. 350 Nm
|Transmission
|Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) / e-CVT
|Battery Capacity
|20.5 kWh
|Pure Electric Range
|115 km (Claimed)
|Combined Driving Range
|Over 1,100 km
Key Takeaway: The Plug-in Hybrid setup eliminates range anxiety for long-distance trips while maintaining zero-emission capability for short urban commutes.
The Tomahawk edition introduces a sporty and dominant road presence compared to the standard Hector trim.
Inside, the 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV delivers a plush, tech-focused cabin experience designed for driver comfort and seamless connectivity.
Safety is a core priority for the 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, featuring a reinforced body structure alongside active safety assist technologies.
Note: Final pricing details are based on initial market estimates and CarWale listings for upcoming PHEV variants.
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (INR)
|MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Exclusive
|₹25.69 lakh
|MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence
|₹27.79 Lakh
|Advantages
|Considerations
|Ultra-low daily commuting cost using Pure EV mode
|Premium price tag compared to standard petrol/diesel variants
|Excellent overall range (750+ km combined)
|Slightly reduced trunk space to accommodate the hybrid battery
|Feature-rich interior with high-end technology
|Requires regular home charging plug-in to maximise fuel efficiency
|Smooth acceleration from instant electric motor torque
|Heavier kerb weight due to dual powertrain setup
The 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is an ideal choice for buyers looking to transition toward electric mobility without committing fully to a BEV. With its aggressive styling, comprehensive safety suite, and daily cost-saving potential, it stands out as a practical, tech-forward mid-size SUV.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV
|Rs. 25.69 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tata Harrier EV
|Rs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|7
|-
|502 litres
|4607 mm
|2132 mm
|1740 mm
|5.75 metres
|Hector Tomahawk PHEVVSHarrier EV
|Mahindra XEV 9e
|Rs. 21.9 LakhsOnwards
|282 bhp
|380 Nm
|-
|SUV
|7
|207 mm
|663 litres
|4789 mm
|1907 mm
|1694 mm
|5 metres
|Hector Tomahawk PHEVVSXEV 9e
|Jeep Compass
|Rs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
|172 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4405 mm
|1818 mm
|1640 mm
|5.7 metres
|Hector Tomahawk PHEVVSCompass
|Mahindra XEV 9S
|Rs. 20.65 LakhsOnwards
|282 bhp
|380 Nm
|-
|SUV
|6
|201 mm
|-
|4737 mm
|1747 mm
|1900 mm
|5 metres
|Hector Tomahawk PHEVVSXEV 9S
|Toyota Innova Hycross
|Rs. 18.86 LakhsOnwards
|184 bhp
|188 Nm
|Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|4755 mm
|1850 mm
|1790 mm
|-
|Hector Tomahawk PHEVVSInnova Hycross
|Force Motors Urbania DX
|Rs. 28.7 LakhsOnwards
|-
|114 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual
|Minivan
|2
|200 mm
|-
|7010 mm
|2095 mm
|2550 mm
|-
|Hector Tomahawk PHEVVSUrbania DX
|Max Power
|148 kW
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|6 Airbags
|Max Torque
|125 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1451 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric+Petrol)
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