The 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV marks a significant advancement in the premium mid-size SUV segment. Combining a high-efficiency Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain with aggressive Tomahawk-inspired exterior styling, this SUV offers low running costs, long-distance capability, and modern cabin technology.

This comprehensive guide breaks down the price, key technical specifications, electric range, safety features, and overall value proposition for prospective buyers.

Overview: 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV

The 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV bridges the gap between traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) and full battery electric vehicles (BEVs). It allows drivers to commute on pure electric power during daily city drives while providing the range security of a gasoline engine for long highway trips.

Key Highlights

Powertrain: 1.5-Liter Turbocharged Petrol Engine paired with an Electric Motor and a 20.5 kWh battery pack

1.5-Liter Turbocharged Petrol Engine paired with an Electric Motor and a 20.5 kWh battery pack Drive Modes: Pure EV Mode, Hybrid Mode, and Engine-Only Mode

Pure EV Mode, Hybrid Mode, and Engine-Only Mode Pure EV Range: Up to 115 km on a single charge

Up to 115 km on a single charge Infotainment: 14-inch HD portrait touchscreen with connected car suite

14-inch HD portrait touchscreen with connected car suite Safety: Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Technical Specifications and Performance

The Plug-in Hybrid system integrates a high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack with an efficient turbocharged petrol engine to deliver immediate torque and lower tailpipe emissions.

Feature Specification Details Engine Type 1.5L Turbocharged Gasoline Engine + Electric Motor Combined System Power Approx. 220–240 bhp Combined System Torque Approx. 350 Nm Transmission Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) / e-CVT Battery Capacity 20.5 kWh Pure Electric Range 115 km (Claimed) Combined Driving Range Over 1,100 km

Key Takeaway: The Plug-in Hybrid setup eliminates range anxiety for long-distance trips while maintaining zero-emission capability for short urban commutes.

Exterior Design: Tomahawk Styling Package

The Tomahawk edition introduces a sporty and dominant road presence compared to the standard Hector trim.

Front Grille: Dark-chrome radiator grille featuring sharp, aggressive geometry.

Dark-chrome radiator grille featuring sharp, aggressive geometry. Lighting: Split-LED headlamp cluster with dynamic sweeping indicators.

Split-LED headlamp cluster with dynamic sweeping indicators. Wheels: 18-inch Tomahawk-edition alloy wheels with low-rolling-resistance tyres.

Interior Cabin, Comfort, and Technology

Inside, the 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV delivers a plush, tech-focused cabin experience designed for driver comfort and seamless connectivity.

Key Interior Features

14-inch Portrait Touchscreen: Controls vehicle settings, energy flow visuals, climate control, and infotainment.

Controls vehicle settings, energy flow visuals, climate control, and infotainment. Panoramic Sunroof: Dual-pane powered sunroof with voice-command operation.

Dual-pane powered sunroof with voice-command operation. Ventilated Seats: Front seats equipped with multi-stage cooling.

Front seats equipped with multi-stage cooling. Digital Driver Display: A 7-inch digital cluster displaying real-time battery usage, power split, and navigation directions.

A 7-inch digital cluster displaying real-time battery usage, power split, and navigation directions. Connected Car Technology: Remote pre-cooling, battery charge scheduling, and geo-fencing via smartphone app.

Safety Features and Level 2 ADAS

Safety is a core priority for the 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, featuring a reinforced body structure alongside active safety assist technologies.

Safety Equipment Standard & Available

Airbags: 6 Airbags (Front, Side, and Curtain)

6 Airbags (Front, Side, and Curtain) Brake Assist: ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Traction Control

ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Traction Control Parking Assist: 360-degree high-definition camera with dynamic grid lines and front/rear sensors

360-degree high-definition camera with dynamic grid lines and front/rear sensors Level 2 ADAS Suite:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop-and-Go

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA) & Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Price and Variant Structure (2026)

Note: Final pricing details are based on initial market estimates and CarWale listings for upcoming PHEV variants.

Variant Ex-Showroom Price (INR) MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Exclusive ₹ 25.69 lakh MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Essence ₹ 27.79 Lakh

Pros and Cons: Summary

Advantages Considerations Ultra-low daily commuting cost using Pure EV mode Premium price tag compared to standard petrol/diesel variants Excellent overall range (750+ km combined) Slightly reduced trunk space to accommodate the hybrid battery Feature-rich interior with high-end technology Requires regular home charging plug-in to maximise fuel efficiency Smooth acceleration from instant electric motor torque Heavier kerb weight due to dual powertrain setup

Final Verdict: Is the 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Right for You?

The 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is an ideal choice for buyers looking to transition toward electric mobility without committing fully to a BEV. With its aggressive styling, comprehensive safety suite, and daily cost-saving potential, it stands out as a practical, tech-forward mid-size SUV.