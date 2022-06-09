HT Auto
Shema Bold

Shema Bold starting price is Rs. 82,200 in India. Shema Bold is available in 1 variant and
82,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Shema Bold Key Specs
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
Max Speed25 kmph
Range90 km
Charging time5 Hrs.
View all Bold specs and features

About Shema Bold

Latest Update

  • Meet EaS-E: India's first micro electric car with smart features and bold design
  • Xiaomi beats profits estimates, a bold sign for electric vehicle project dream

    Shema Bold Alternatives

    Okinawa PraisePro

    Okinawa PraisePro

    76,848
    BoldvsPraisePro
    Hero Electric Nyx

    Hero Electric Nyx

    0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    BoldvsNyx
    UPCOMING
    Lectrix ECity Zip

    Lectrix ECity Zip

    80,000 - 90,000
    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    75,499
    BoldvsJaunty-3W
    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    83,999
    BoldvsEpluto 7G
    PURE EV ETrance Neo

    PURE EV ETrance Neo

    78,999
    BoldvsETrance Neo

    Shema Bold Variants & Price

    Shema Bold price starts at ₹ 82,200 .

    STD
    82,200*
    25 Kmph
    90 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Shema Bold Specifications and Features

    Body TypeScooter
    Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
    Charging Point5 Hrs.
    Range90 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time5 Hrs.
    View all Bold specs and features

    Shema Bold comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Shema Bold
    		Okinawa PraiseProHero Electric NyxAmo Mobility Jaunty-3WPURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV ETrance NeoAmo Mobility InspirerKomaki SEPrevail Electric WolfuryOkaya EV Freedum
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹82,200
    ₹76,848
    ₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
    ₹75,499
    ₹83,999
    ₹78,999
    ₹47,149 - 77,999
    ₹96,000
    ₹89,999
    ₹74,900
    Battery Capacity
    1.8 kWh
    2.0 kWh
    1.536 kWh
    26 Ah
    3 kWh
    2.5 KWh
    34 Ah
    50 Ah
    38.25 Ah
    48 V / 30 Ah
    Range
    90 km
    88 km/charge
    130 km
    75 km
    90.0 Km
    90-120 km/charge
    80-90 km
    150-180 Km
    110 Km
    70-75 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    No
    No
    -
    Yes
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Shema Bikes

    • Popular
      News

      With a two-seater layout, the PMV EaS-E comes out as a rival to the Bajaj Qute.
      Meet EaS-E: India's first micro electric car with smart features and bold design
      9 Jun 2022
      File photo used for representational purpose.
      Xiaomi beats profits estimates, a bold sign for electric vehicle project dream
      22 Mar 2022
      2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT trim
      2022 Hyundai Tucson adds new rugged XRT trim with bold looks
      7 Dec 2021
      Standing on its own, the GLE has quite a strong visual presence on roads. (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
      Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d review: When bulk is bold and beautiful
      23 Aug 2020
      Wet and slippery surfaces can make riding a two-wheeler dangerous. Take preventive measure to make your rides safe and comfortable during the monsoon
      Monsoon 2024: Five essential tips to keep your bike safe in rains
      20 Jul 2024
      Videos

      Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
      Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
      15 Jul 2024
      Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
      Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
      8 Jul 2024
      Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
      Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
      5 Jul 2024
      The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
      Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
      26 Jun 2024
      Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
      11 Jun 2024
      Shema Bold FAQs

      Shema Bold comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Shema Bold is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.8 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Shema Bold offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 82,200 (ex-showroom).
      The Shema Bold is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.8 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90 km on a single charge.
      The Shema Bold has a charging time of 5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

       Popular Scooters