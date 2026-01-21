MG M9 EV Specifications

MG M9 EV comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The M9 EV measures 5,200 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,200 mm. A seven-seat model, MG M9 EV sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
0
|4 & above
1
|5 rating
1
MG M9 EV price starts at ₹ 69.9 Lakhs .
₹69.9 Lakhs*
90 KWh
548 Km
Popular MG Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026