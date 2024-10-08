HT Auto
search icon
BYD eMAX 7 Front Left Side
1/11
JUST LAUNCHED
BYD eMAX 7 Grille
2/11
BYD eMAX 7 Left Side View
3/11
BYD eMAX 7 Rear Left View
4/11
BYD eMAX 7 Door Handle
5/11
BYD eMAX 7 Wheel
View all Images
6/11

BYD eMAX 7

Launch Date: 8 Oct 2024
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road price
Get on road price
[object Object]
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Colours
Variants
Variants
Key Specs
Speed

Segment Average: 155.0 kmph

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

eMAX 7: 180.0 kmph

Segment average
Range

Segment Average: 445.0 km

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

eMAX 7: 475.0 km

Segment average
Charging

Segment Average: 8.5 hrs

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

eMAX 7: 5.0 hrs

Segment average
Battery

Segment Average: 67.65 kwh

Info
Tooltip
Tooltip

eMAX 7: 55.4 - 71.8 kwh

Segment average

View all eMAX 7 Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About BYD eMAX 7

Latest Update

  • BYD eMax 7 vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which MPV is fit for your garage?
  • BYD eMax 7 vs Innova Hycross Hybrid: The electric vs hybrid MPV dilemma

    • Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with eMAX 7.
    BYD eMAX 7
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    VS
    BYD eMAX 7
    Select model
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Wheel
    Grille
    Rear Seats
    Gear Shifter
    Dashboard
    Sun Roof Moon Roof
    Door View Of Driver Seat
    Front Left Side
    +View more
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    BYD eMAX 7 Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    25.21 - 28.92 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    eMAX 7vsInvicto
    BYD e6

    BYD e6

    29.15 Lakh
    Check Latest Offers
    eMAX 7vse6
    UPCOMING
    MG Euniq 7

    MG Euniq 7

    30 - 35 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    19.77 - 30.98 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    eMAX 7vsInnova Hycross
    BYD eMAX 7 Variants

    BYD eMAX 7 price starts at ₹ 26.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 29.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BYD eMAX 7 comes in 4 variants. BYD eMAX 7's top variant is Superior 7 STR.

    4 Variants Available
    ₹26.9 Lakhs*
    Battery Capacity
    55 kWh
    Speed
    180 kmph
    Range
    420 km
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹27.5 Lakhs*
    Battery Capacity
    55 kWh
    Speed
    180 kmph
    Range
    420 km
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹29.3 Lakhs*
    Battery Capacity
    71 kWh
    Speed
    180 kmph
    Range
    530 km
    feature icon
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹29.9 Lakhs*
    Battery Capacity
    71 kWh
    Speed
    180 kmph
    Range
    530 km
    feature icon
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    BYD eMAX 7 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeMUV
    AirbagsYes
    Battery Capacity55.4-71.8 kWh
    Range420-530 km
    Charging Time5 Hours
    SunroofYes
    View all eMAX 7 specs and features

    BYD eMAX 7 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    BYD eMAX 7
    		Maruti Suzuki InvictoBYD e6Toyota Innova Hycross
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
    ₹25.21 - 28.92 Lakhs
    ₹29.15 Lakh
    ₹19.77 - 30.98 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    -
    Battery Capacity
    55.4-71.8 kWh
    -
    71.7 kWh
    -
    Range
    420-530 km
    -
    415 km
    -
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Electric
    Petrol/Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular BYD Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    • rhs image

      BYD e6

      29.15 Lakh*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BYD Atto 3

      24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      BYD Seal

      41 - 53 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  BYD Cars

    BYD eMAX 7 News

    The Suzuki Invicto and the BYD eMax 7 are two very different MPVs at heart. One is powered by a petrol-hybrid engine whereas the other comes laid with an all-electric powertrain.
    BYD eMax 7 vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which MPV is fit for your garage?
    12 Oct 2024
    The BYD eMax 7 and Innova Hycross represent two distinct approaches to modern mobility. The Emax 7 is a fully electric SUV, whereas the Invicto is a hybrid MPV.
    BYD eMax 7 vs Innova Hycross Hybrid: The electric vs hybrid MPV dilemma
    11 Oct 2024
    The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two trim levels - Premium and Superior. Both the variants get the option for six seater or seven seater layout.
    Thinking of going for the new BYD eMax 7? Here are the nitty gritties that you should be aware of about the electric car
    9 Oct 2024
    BYD eMax 7 electric MPV has been launched in India as a long-awaited successor to the BYD e6 MPV, which was the first car from the Chinese electric car manufacturer.
    BYD eMax 7 launched in India as long-awaited successor to e6 MPV. Which variant offers what feature
    9 Oct 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Oct 8: Mahindra Thar gets major discounts, BYD eMax 7 India launch & more
    9 Oct 2024
    View all
     BYD eMAX 7 News
    Explore Other Options

    BYD eMAX 7 FAQs

    The BYD eMAX 7 offers a competitive range, varying between 420-530 km.
    The top variant of BYD eMAX 7 is the Superior 7 STR providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium MUV experience.
    BYD eMAX 7 is a 6-7 Seater MUV.
    The BYD eMAX 7 comes in electric variant offering a range of 420-530 km.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Volvo EX40

    Volvo EX40

    56.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BYD eMAX 7

    BYD eMAX 7

    26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW M4 CS

    BMW M4 CS

    1.89 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    6 - 11.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Tata Curvv EV

    Tata Curvv EV

    17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

    7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    Mahindra Bolero 2024

    10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Avinya

    Tata Avinya

    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Muv Cars

    UPCOMING
    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    19.77 - 30.98 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Innova Hycross Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    MG Euniq 7

    MG Euniq 7

    30 - 35 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Lexus LM

    Lexus LM

    2 - 2.5 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    LM Price in Delhi
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    10.52 - 19.94 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Carens Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Muv Cars