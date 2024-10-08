BYD eMAX 7 Variants BYD eMAX 7 price starts at ₹ 26.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 29.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BYD eMAX 7 comes in 4 variants. BYD eMAX 7's top variant is Superior 7 STR.

Premium 6 STR ₹26.9 Lakhs* 55 kWh 180 kmph 420 km Cruise Control Parking Sensors: Rear Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera Keyless Start/ Button Start Low Fuel Level Warning Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital Child Safety Lock GPS Navigation System Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Hill Hold Control Seat Upholstery: Leather View More Premium 7 STR ₹27.5 Lakhs* 55 kWh 180 kmph 420 km Cruise Control Parking Sensors: Rear Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera Keyless Start/ Button Start Low Fuel Level Warning Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital Child Safety Lock GPS Navigation System Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Hill Hold Control Seat Upholstery: Leather View More Superior 6 STR ₹29.3 Lakhs* 71 kWh 180 kmph 530 km Cruise Control: Adaptive Sunroof / Moonroof: Electro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof Wireless Charger Ventilated Seats: Front only Parking Sensors: Rear Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera Keyless Start/ Button Start Low Fuel Level Warning Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital Child Safety Lock GPS Navigation System Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Hill Hold Control Seat Upholstery: Leather View More Superior 7 STR ₹29.9 Lakhs* 71 kWh 180 kmph 530 km Cruise Control: Adaptive Parking Sensors: Rear Keyless Start/ Button Start Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera Low Fuel Level Warning Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital Child Safety Lock Sunroof / Moonroof: Electro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof Wireless Charger GPS Navigation System Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Hill Hold Control Seat Upholstery: Leather Ventilated Seats: Front only View More

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

