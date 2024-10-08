BYD eMAX 7 price starts at ₹ 26.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 29.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BYD eMAX 7 comes in 4 variants. BYD eMAX 7's top variant is Superior 7 STR.
Segment Average: 155.0 kmph
eMAX 7: 180.0 kmph
Segment Average: 445.0 km
eMAX 7: 475.0 km
Segment Average: 8.5 hrs
eMAX 7: 5.0 hrs
Segment Average: 67.65 kwh
eMAX 7: 55.4 - 71.8 kwh
|Body Type
|MUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|55.4-71.8 kWh
|Range
|420-530 km
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Model Name
BYD eMAX 7
|Maruti Suzuki Invicto
|BYD e6
|Toyota Innova Hycross
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
₹25.21 - 28.92 Lakhs
₹29.15 Lakh
₹19.77 - 30.98 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4.5 out of 5
-
-
|Battery Capacity
55.4-71.8 kWh
-
71.7 kWh
-
|Range
420-530 km
-
415 km
-
|Fuel Type
Electric
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Electric
Petrol/Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
