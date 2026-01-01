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BYD eMAX 7 Front Left Side
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BYD eMAX 7 Grille
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BYD eMAX 7 Door Handle
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BYD eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
29.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR

eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR Prices

The eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR, featuring a 71.8 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 485 km, is priced at ₹29.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR Range

The eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR delivers a claimed single-charge range of 485 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR Colours

The eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR is available in 4 colour options: Crystal White, Quartz Blue, Cosmos Black, Harbour Grey.

eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR Battery & Range

The eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR is powered by a 71.8 kWh battery pack that allows for 485 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 310 Nm of torque.

eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR include the VinFast VF MPV 7 priced ₹24.49 Lakhs and the Kia Carens Clavis EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 24.99 Lakhs.

eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR Specs & Features

The eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, One Touch -Down, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater and 12V Power Outlets.

BYD eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR Price

eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR

₹29.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,34,740
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,41,240
EMI@63,219/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BYD eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
71.8 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Front Axle)
Driving Range
485 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.1 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
161 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Battery Type
Lithium Iron Phosphate
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
180 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R17

Capacity

Bootspace
580 L
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
4710 mm
Wheelbase
2800 mm
Height
1690 mm
Kerb Weight
1880 kg
Width
1810 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Purifier
PM 2.5
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control • Blower Rear AC zone • Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Auto Dimming IRVM
Manual Dimming Inside Rear View Mirror

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
NFC Card–Based

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows • All One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Manual
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front & Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
500000 Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
8 Years

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
6 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
(Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.8"
USB Compatibility
2 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags • Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning only
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
Cooled-Front
Split Third Row Seat
50:50
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Yes
Interiors
Black and Brown (Dual Tone) Interiors
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
BYD eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 6 STR EMI
EMI56,897 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
26,47,116
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
26,47,116
Interest Amount
7,66,695
Payable Amount
34,13,811

BYD eMAX 7 other Variants

eMAX 7 Premium 6 STR

₹28.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,11,334
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,17,834
EMI@60,566/mo
Add to Compare
Close

eMAX 7 Premium 7 STR

₹28.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,50,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,13,542
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,80,042
EMI@61,903/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 7 STR

₹29.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,30,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,36,282
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,82,782
EMI@64,112/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

eMAX 7 Superior 6 STR

₹30.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,30,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,40,138
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,86,638
EMI@66,344/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR

₹31.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,42,452
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,48,952
EMI@67,683/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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+1
eMAX 7vsVF MPV 7
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Kia Carens Clavis EV

17.99 - 24.99 Lakhs
+1
eMAX 7vsCarens Clavis EV
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
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eMAX 7vsXEV 9S

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