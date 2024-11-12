HT Auto
28.11 - 30.79 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Lucknow
eMAX 7 Price in Lucknow

BYD eMAX 7 on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 28.11 Lakhs. The on road price for BYD eMAX 7 top variant goes up to Rs. 31.42 Lakhs in Lucknow. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
BYD eMAX 7 Premium 6 STR₹ 28.11 Lakhs
BYD eMAX 7 Premium 7 STR₹ 28.73 Lakhs
BYD eMAX 7 Superior 6 STR₹ 30.79 Lakhs
BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR₹ 31.42 Lakhs
...Read More

BYD eMAX 7 Variant Wise Price List in Lucknow

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Premium 6 STR
₹28.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
55.4 KWh
180 Kmph
420 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,90,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
1,08,560
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Lucknow
28,11,060
EMI@60,421/mo
Premium 7 STR
₹28.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
55.4 KWh
180 Kmph
420 Km
Superior 6 STR
₹30.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
71.8 KWh
180 Kmph
530 Km
Superior 7 STR
₹31.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
71.8 KWh
180 Kmph
530 Km
BYD eMAX 7 News

BYD eMAX7 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh and top out at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.90 lakh
Here's how far BYD eMax 7 can take you on a single charge
12 Nov 2024
BYD eMAX7 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh and top out at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.90 lakh
BYD eMax 7 vs BYD e6: Top 5 updates that the new model gets
31 Oct 2024
BYD eMAX7 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh and top out at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.90 lakh
BYD eMax 7 India drive review: What does this electric car for large families deliver?
28 Oct 2024
The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two trim levels - Premium and Superior. Both the variants get the option for six seater or seven seater layout.
BYD eMax 7 electric MPV starts reaching dealerships across India
23 Oct 2024
The Suzuki Invicto and the BYD eMax 7 are two very different MPVs at heart. One is powered by a petrol-hybrid engine whereas the other comes laid with an all-electric powertrain.
BYD eMax 7 vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which MPV is fit for your garage?
12 Oct 2024
BYD eMAX 7 Videos

Overall, the BYD eMAX 7 keeps the recognisable teardrop silhouette of an MPV, much like its predecessor, but with refined updates that lend it a distinctly more premium feel.
BYD eMax 7 review: The electric Innova India needed?
6 Nov 2024
SU7 is the first electric car from the Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi and sold exclusively for the Chinese markets. The electric sport sedan was showcased in India to offer a glimpse of how the Chinese tech giant plans to take Tesla and BYD at their own game with the model.
Xiaomi SU7 EV makes India debut: Will the Tesla, BYD rival launch here?
27 Aug 2024
Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
31 May 2024
BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
22 Apr 2024
The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
6 Mar 2024
BYD eMAX 7 FAQs

The on-road price of BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR in Lucknow is Rs. 31.42 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR in Lucknow amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BYD eMAX 7 in Lucknow is Rs. 56,998.
The insurance charges for BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR in Lucknow are Rs. 1.39 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR in Lucknow includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 29.90 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 12,000, insurance - Rs. 1.39 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 31.42 Lakhs.

