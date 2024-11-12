BYD eMAX 7 on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 28.11 Lakhs.
The on road price for BYD eMAX 7 top variant goes up to Rs. 31.42 Lakhs in Lucknow.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is BYD eMAX 7 Premium 6 STR and the most priced model is BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR.
Visit your nearest
BYD eMAX 7 dealers and showrooms in Lucknow for best offers.
BYD eMAX 7 on road price breakup in Lucknow includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BYD eMAX 7 is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Invicto which starts at Rs. 25.21 Lakhs in Lucknow, BYD e6 which starts at Rs. 29.15 Lakh in Lucknow and MG Euniq 7 starting at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Lucknow.
Variants On-Road Price BYD eMAX 7 Premium 6 STR ₹ 28.11 Lakhs BYD eMAX 7 Premium 7 STR ₹ 28.73 Lakhs BYD eMAX 7 Superior 6 STR ₹ 30.79 Lakhs BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR ₹ 31.42 Lakhs
