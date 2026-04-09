VinFast VF MPV 7 vs BYD eMax 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Specifications compared

VinFast VF MPV 7 is a seven-seater electric MPV slated for India launch on April 15, which will directly compete with rivals like BYD eMax 7 and Kia Carens Clavis EV.

While the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7 are already available in the Indian market, the upcoming Vf MPV 7 is expected to intensify the competition in this space upon its launch. We have already driven the VF MPV 7, and the specifications of this MPV are out.

If you have been mulling over the plan of buying a three-row, seven-seater electric MPV, here is a quick comparison of the VinFast VF MPV 7 with the BYD eMax 7 and Kia Carens Clavis EV.

VinFast VF MPV 7 vs BYD eMax 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Dimension

VinFast VF MPV 7 vs BYD eMax 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Dimension comparison VinFast VF MPV 7 BYD eMax 7 Kia Carens Clavis EV Length 4,740 mm 4,710 mm 4,550 mm Width 1,872 mm 1,810 mm 1,800 mm Height 1,734 mm 1,690 mm 1,708 mm - 1,730 mm Wheelbase 2,840 mm 2,800 mm 2,780 mm Wheel size 19-inch 17-inch 16-17-inch

The VinFast VF MPV 7 measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width, and 1,734 mm in height. It also comes with a 2,840 mm wheelbase. On the other hand, the BYD eMAX 7 electric MPV measures 4,710 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, and 1,690 mm in height, with a 2,800 mm wheelbase. The Kia Carens Clavis EV has a length of 4,550 mm and a width of 1,800 mm. It has a height between 1,708 mm and 1,730 mm, while the wheelbase measures 2,780 mm.

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is the longest, widest, and tallest among these three. It has the longest wheelbase as well. Also, it comes with the biggest wheel among these three electric MPVs.

VinFast VF MPV 7 vs BYD eMax 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Powertrain

VinFast VF MPV 7 vs BYD eMax 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Specifications VinFast VF MPV 7 BYD eMax 7 Kia Carens Clavis EV Battery 60.13 kWh 55.4 kWh / 71.8 kWh 42 kWh / 51.4 kWh Range Over 500 km 420 km / 530 km 404 km / 490 km Power 201 bhp 160 bhp / 201 bhp 133 bhp / 168 bhp Torque 280 Nm 310 Nm 255 Nm Fast charging 10-70% in 30 minutes 0-80% in 40 minutes 10-80% in 40 minutes

The BYD eMax7 has the biggest battery pack and offers the longest range among these three MPVs. Also, it is the most powerful among all.

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