VinFast VF MPV 7 Overview

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is an upcoming all-electric people mover designed for the Indian market, set to debut soon. This model signifies the Vietnamese automaker’s third product launch in India, expanding its electric vehicle portfolio. Positioned as a premium seven-seater electric MPV, the VF MPV 7 focuses on space, practicality, and modern features, catering specifically to private buyers. It is expected to be offered in 1 variants with a selection of Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, Moonlit Ocean, Jet Black, Introspective Brown and Infinity Blanc, although final details are yet to be confirmed. Bookings are currently open at a token amount of ₹21,000

VinFast VF MPV 7 Price

While the official pricing for the VinFast VF MPV 7 has yet to be announced, it is anticipated to be positioned between 24.49 Lakhs and null null, making it a competitive option in the premium electric MPV segment. This pricing aligns it against other electric models while offering a compelling alternative to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Launch Date

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is set for launch in India on April 15, 2026. Teased ahead of its official debut, more details will be available as the launch date approaches.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Variants & Colours

The VF MPV 7 is expected to be produced in 1 variants, with specific breakdowns not yet disclosed. Distinct from the Limo Green variant geared towards commercial use, the MPV 7 will offer a more feature-rich package for private buyers. Customers can look forward to a choice of Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, Moonlit Ocean, Jet Black, Introspective Brown and Infinity Blanc, to be unveiled at the time of launch.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Range & Battery

Powertrain specifics for the VF MPV 7 indicate it will be equipped with a 60.13 kWh battery pack, paired with a front-mounted electric motor delivering approximately 201 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. The claimed range stands at up to 517 km, supporting multiple drive modes and adjustable regenerative braking levels for enhanced driving efficiency. These specifications reflect VinFast's commitment to providing a robust and efficient electric MPV experience.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Specs & Features

The VF MPV 7 is projected to boast a modern design, featuring LED headlamps, connected tail lamps, and signature lighting elements that lend it a distinctive look. Compared to its commercial sibling, it will likely include additional premium touches such as leatherette upholstery, advanced connected tech, keyless entry, and stylish alloy wheels.

Inside, the MPV is expected to feature a spacious and tech-focused cabin layout. Significant highlights will likely include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multiple USB charging ports, automatic climate control, and a versatile 2+3+2 seating layout, ensuring comfort for large families or fleet use.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Safety

While comprehensive details on safety features are pending, the VF MPV 7 is anticipated to offer a robust suite of safety technologies, including multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) across its variants, ensuring peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Rivals

Upon its launch, the VinFast VF MPV 7 is expected to compete with models such as Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMAX 7, Tata Safari EV and Mahindra XEV 9S, particularly within the burgeoning electric MPV segment. Its focus on premium features and spacious design positions it as a valuable contender in this evolving market.