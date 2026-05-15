VinFast VF MPV 7 Key Specs
- Speed140 kmph
- Range517 km
- Charging0.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity60.13 kWh
The VinFast VF MPV 7 is an upcoming all-electric people mover designed for the Indian market, set to debut soon. This model signifies the Vietnamese automaker’s third product launch in India, expanding its electric vehicle portfolio. Positioned as a premium seven-seater electric MPV, the VF MPV 7 focuses on space, practicality, and modern features, catering specifically to private buyers. It is expected to be offered in 1 variants with a selection of Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, Moonlit Ocean, Jet Black, Introspective Brown and Infinity Blanc, although final details are yet to be confirmed. Bookings are currently open at a token amount of ₹21,000
While the official pricing for the VinFast VF MPV 7 has yet to be announced, it is anticipated to be positioned between 24.49 Lakhs and null null, making it a competitive option in the premium electric MPV segment. This pricing aligns it against other electric models while offering a compelling alternative to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
The VinFast VF MPV 7 is set for launch in India on April 15, 2026. Teased ahead of its official debut, more details will be available as the launch date approaches.
The VF MPV 7 is expected to be produced in 1 variants, with specific breakdowns not yet disclosed. Distinct from the Limo Green variant geared towards commercial use, the MPV 7 will offer a more feature-rich package for private buyers. Customers can look forward to a choice of Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, Moonlit Ocean, Jet Black, Introspective Brown and Infinity Blanc, to be unveiled at the time of launch.
Powertrain specifics for the VF MPV 7 indicate it will be equipped with a 60.13 kWh battery pack, paired with a front-mounted electric motor delivering approximately 201 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. The claimed range stands at up to 517 km, supporting multiple drive modes and adjustable regenerative braking levels for enhanced driving efficiency. These specifications reflect VinFast's commitment to providing a robust and efficient electric MPV experience.
The VF MPV 7 is projected to boast a modern design, featuring LED headlamps, connected tail lamps, and signature lighting elements that lend it a distinctive look. Compared to its commercial sibling, it will likely include additional premium touches such as leatherette upholstery, advanced connected tech, keyless entry, and stylish alloy wheels.
Inside, the MPV is expected to feature a spacious and tech-focused cabin layout. Significant highlights will likely include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multiple USB charging ports, automatic climate control, and a versatile 2+3+2 seating layout, ensuring comfort for large families or fleet use.
While comprehensive details on safety features are pending, the VF MPV 7 is anticipated to offer a robust suite of safety technologies, including multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) across its variants, ensuring peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.
Upon its launch, the VinFast VF MPV 7 is expected to compete with models such as Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMAX 7, Tata Safari EV and Mahindra XEV 9S, particularly within the burgeoning electric MPV segment. Its focus on premium features and spacious design positions it as a valuable contender in this evolving market.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|VinFast VF MPV 7
|Rs. 24.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|MUV
|6
|170 mm (unladen)
|-
|4740 mm
|1872 mm
|1734 mm
|-
|-
|-
|30 Minutes
|-
|Kia Carens Clavis EV
|Rs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|4550 mm
|1800 mm
|1730 mm
|-
|-
|490 km
|-
|169 bhp, 255 Nm
|VF MPV 7VSCarens Clavis EV
|BYD eMAX 7
|Rs. 26.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|MUV
|6
|170 mm
|580 litres
|4710 mm
|1810 mm
|1690 mm
|-
|8.6 seconds
|530 km
|-
|201 bhp, 310 Nm
|VF MPV 7VSeMAX 7
|Mahindra XEV 9S
|Rs. 19.95 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|6
|201 mm
|500 L (rear seats folded)
|4737 mm
|1900 mm
|1747 mm
|5 metres
|-
|679 km
|-
|282 bhp, 380 Nm
|VF MPV 7VSXEV 9S
VinFast, the electric vehicle manufacturer from Vietnam, entered the Indian market in late 2025. Despite being a late entrant to several major players in the segment, the automaker has received a pretty good response from consumers with its two models, VF 6 and VF 7, that are currently on sale in India. Now, the automaker is gearing up for the launch of its third product in the Indian market, which is going to be an MPV, christened as VF MPV 7. Slated to launch in India on April 15, the seven-seater MPV will challenge the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7, and to some extent, the Mahindra XEV 9S as well.
Here are my takeaways from the VinFast VF MPV 7 first drive.
The VinFast VF MPV 7, at first glance, looks quite impactful with its overall presence and dimensions. Dimensionally, the MPV measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width, and 1,734 mm in height. Also, it gets 2,840 mm of wheelbase.
The VF MPV 7 has quite a few similarities with the VF 6 and VF 7, especially at the front and the rear. The front profile has the signature connected V-shaped LED DRL, with the brand logo sitting at the centre, while the LED projector headlamps come vertically stacked. The radiator grille area is obviously closed, considering it is an EV, while the lower grille comes with a black theme.
|VinFast VF MPV 7: Dimenions in a nutshell
|Length
|4,740 mm
|Width
|1,872 mm
|Height
|1,734 mm
|Whelbase
|2,840 mm
|Seating layout
|7 person (2+3+2)
|Wheel size
|19-inch
At the front, the MPV doesn’t come with a dedicated instrument cluster. Instead, the 10.1-inch centre touchscreen acts as the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment system. The screen offers access to a wide range of features and functions of the vehicle. While the touchscreens are extremely popular among young generation customers, some buyers, who prefer physical controls over touch panels or screen-based controls, may find this a bit annoying.
The second-row occupants get a generous amount of space in the form of head and legroom, which certainly enhances the comfort level for the occupants. At the back, the third-row seat offers seating capacity for two occupants. Interestingly, the headroom and legroom offered to the third-row occupants are also quite impressive. One doesn’t feel squeezed at the back.
In the second row, the MPV offers quite impressive ride comfort, thanks to the space on offer and plush and well-cushioned seat quality, ergonomics, etc. Adding comfort to the second and third-row occupants are the dedicated AC vents. The second-row occupants get a Type-A and a Type-C charging port. Other convenience features include dual cup holders, a front centre armrest, and underneath, which is a large storage area. Another noteworthy practical touch inside the cabin is the small boot-space lamps at both sides, which enhance the visibility in dark conditions.
|VinFast VF MPV 7: Key missing features
|Key features missing
|VinFast VF MPV 7: Acceleration, top speed, braking performance
|Performance
|Timing clocked
|0-100 kmph
|10.74 seconds
|0-162 kmph
|20.48 seconds
|162-0 kmph
|6.11 seconds
|VinFast VF MPV 7: Key specifications
|Battery
|60.13 kWh
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Maximum power
|201 bhp
|Maximum torque
|280 Nm
|Maximum range
|500 km
|10-70% charging
|30 minutes
|Driving modes
|Eco, Normal, Sport
|Regenerative braking modes
|Off, Low, Medium, High
The MPV gets three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport, which can be selected right from the centre touchscreen. Also, it comes with three different regenerative braking modes as well, which are: Low, Medium, and High, and again, can be selected right from the screen.
|VinFast VF MPV 7: Key safety features
|Safety features
VinFast VF MPV 7 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|201 bhp
|Body Type
|MUV
|Battery Capacity
|60.13 kWh
|Airbags
|6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
|Max Torque
|280 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|517 km
|Charging Time
|30 Minutes
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
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