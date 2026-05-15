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VINFAST VF MPV 7

₹24.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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VinFast VF MPV 7 Overview

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is an upcoming all-electric people mover designed for the Indian market, set to debut soon. This model signifies the Vietnamese automaker’s third product launch in India, expanding its electric vehicle portfolio. Positioned as a premium seven-seater electric MPV, the VF MPV 7 focuses on space, practicality, and modern features, catering specifically to private buyers. It is expected to be offered in 1 variants with a selection of Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, Moonlit Ocean, Jet Black, Introspective Brown and Infinity Blanc, although final details are yet to be confirmed. Bookings are currently open at a token amount of 21,000

VinFast VF MPV 7 Price

While the official pricing for the VinFast VF MPV 7 has yet to be announced, it is anticipated to be positioned between 24.49 Lakhs and null null, making it a competitive option in the premium electric MPV segment. This pricing aligns it against other electric models while offering a compelling alternative to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Launch Date

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is set for launch in India on April 15, 2026. Teased ahead of its official debut, more details will be available as the launch date approaches.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Variants & Colours

The VF MPV 7 is expected to be produced in 1 variants, with specific breakdowns not yet disclosed. Distinct from the Limo Green variant geared towards commercial use, the MPV 7 will offer a more feature-rich package for private buyers. Customers can look forward to a choice of Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, Moonlit Ocean, Jet Black, Introspective Brown and Infinity Blanc, to be unveiled at the time of launch.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Range & Battery

Powertrain specifics for the VF MPV 7 indicate it will be equipped with a 60.13 kWh battery pack, paired with a front-mounted electric motor delivering approximately 201 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. The claimed range stands at up to 517 km, supporting multiple drive modes and adjustable regenerative braking levels for enhanced driving efficiency. These specifications reflect VinFast's commitment to providing a robust and efficient electric MPV experience.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Specs & Features

The VF MPV 7 is projected to boast a modern design, featuring LED headlamps, connected tail lamps, and signature lighting elements that lend it a distinctive look. Compared to its commercial sibling, it will likely include additional premium touches such as leatherette upholstery, advanced connected tech, keyless entry, and stylish alloy wheels.

Inside, the MPV is expected to feature a spacious and tech-focused cabin layout. Significant highlights will likely include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multiple USB charging ports, automatic climate control, and a versatile 2+3+2 seating layout, ensuring comfort for large families or fleet use.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Safety

While comprehensive details on safety features are pending, the VF MPV 7 is anticipated to offer a robust suite of safety technologies, including multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) across its variants, ensuring peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Rivals

Upon its launch, the VinFast VF MPV 7 is expected to compete with models such as Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMAX 7, Tata Safari EV and Mahindra XEV 9S, particularly within the burgeoning electric MPV segment. Its focus on premium features and spacious design positions it as a valuable contender in this evolving market.

VinFast VF MPV 7 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    140 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    517 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    0.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    60.13 kWh
View All VF MPV 7 SpecsView specs icon

VinFast VF MPV 7 Variants

VinFast VF MPV 7 price starts at ₹ 24.49 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
VF MPV 7 Earth
₹24.49 Lakhs*
60.13 kWh
140 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

VinFast VF MPV 7 Latest Updates

Calendar icon15 May 2026
India allocates ₹503.86 crore for 4,874 public EV chargers to enhance charging accessibility and boost electric vehicle adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Apr 2026
VinFast launches the VF MPV 7 electric MPV in India, priced at ₹24.49 lakh, featuring a 517 km range.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Apr 2026
VinFast's new VF MPV 7 launches in India, emphasizing range, modern features, and long-term ownership for electric vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Apr 2026
VinFast, Kia, and BYD offer different electric MPVs, focusing on range, performance, and pricing strategies.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Apr 2026
VinFast launches VF MPV 7 in India, offering free charging, warranties, and a 75% buyback value for customers.Read Full Story

VinFast VF MPV 7 Videos

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VinFast VF MPV 7: Quick Walkaround
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VinFast VF MPV 7: Quick Walkaround

VinFast VF MPV 7: Boot Space Test
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VinFast VF MPV 7: Boot Space Test

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VinFast VF MPV 7 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
VinFast VF MPV 7
VinFast VF MPV 7 image
Rs. 24.49 LakhsOnwards-MUV6170 mm (unladen)-4740 mm1872 mm1734 mm---30 Minutes-
Kia Carens Clavis EVKia Carens Clavis EV imageRs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards-MUV6--4550 mm1800 mm1730 mm--490 km-169 bhp, 255 NmVF MPV 7VSCarens Clavis EV
BYD eMAX 7BYD eMAX 7 imageRs. 26.9 LakhsOnwards-MUV6170 mm580 litres4710 mm1810 mm1690 mm-8.6 seconds530 km-201 bhp, 310 NmVF MPV 7VSeMAX 7
Mahindra XEV 9SMahindra XEV 9S imageRs. 19.95 LakhsOnwards
4.5211
SUV6201 mm500 L (rear seats folded)4737 mm1900 mm1747 mm5 metres-679 km-282 bhp, 380 NmVF MPV 7VSXEV 9S

VinFast VF MPV 7 Expert Review

By: Mainak Das
By: Mainak Das

VinFast, the electric vehicle manufacturer from Vietnam, entered the Indian market in late 2025. Despite being a late entrant to several major players in the segment, the automaker has received a pretty good response from consumers with its two models, VF 6 and VF 7, that are currently on sale in India. Now, the automaker is gearing up for the launch of its third product in the Indian market, which is going to be an MPV, christened as VF MPV 7. Slated to launch in India on April 15, the seven-seater MPV will challenge the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7, and to some extent, the Mahindra XEV 9S as well.

Here are my takeaways from the VinFast VF MPV 7 first drive.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Visually impactful

The VinFast VF MPV 7, at first glance, looks quite impactful with its overall presence and dimensions. Dimensionally, the MPV measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width, and 1,734 mm in height. Also, it gets 2,840 mm of wheelbase.

The VinFast VF MPV 7, at first glance, looks quite impactful with its overall presence and dimensions.
The VinFast VF MPV 7, at first glance, looks quite impactful with its overall presence and dimensions.

The VF MPV 7 has quite a few similarities with the VF 6 and VF 7, especially at the front and the rear. The front profile has the signature connected V-shaped LED DRL, with the brand logo sitting at the centre, while the LED projector headlamps come vertically stacked. The radiator grille area is obviously closed, considering it is an EV, while the lower grille comes with a black theme.

Vinfast Vf Mpv 7: Dimenions In A Nutshell
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VinFast VF MPV 7: Dimenions in a nutshell
Length4,740 mm
Width1,872 mm
Height1,734 mm
Whelbase2,840 mm
Seating layout7 person (2+3+2)
Wheel size19-inch
Moving to the back, the MPV gets a Tata Sierra-like vibe.
Moving to the back, the MPV gets a Tata Sierra-like vibe.

At the front, the MPV doesn’t come with a dedicated instrument cluster. Instead, the 10.1-inch centre touchscreen acts as the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment system. The screen offers access to a wide range of features and functions of the vehicle. While the touchscreens are extremely popular among young generation customers, some buyers, who prefer physical controls over touch panels or screen-based controls, may find this a bit annoying.

The 10.1-inch centre touchscreen acts as the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment system.
The 10.1-inch centre touchscreen acts as the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment system.

The second-row occupants get a generous amount of space in the form of head and legroom, which certainly enhances the comfort level for the occupants. At the back, the third-row seat offers seating capacity for two occupants. Interestingly, the headroom and legroom offered to the third-row occupants are also quite impressive. One doesn’t feel squeezed at the back.

In the second row, the MPV offers quite impressive ride comfort, thanks to the space on offer and plush and well-cushioned seat quality, ergonomics, etc. Adding comfort to the second and third-row occupants are the dedicated AC vents. The second-row occupants get a Type-A and a Type-C charging port. Other convenience features include dual cup holders, a front centre armrest, and underneath, which is a large storage area. Another noteworthy practical touch inside the cabin is the small boot-space lamps at both sides, which enhance the visibility in dark conditions.

Vinfast Vf Mpv 7: Key Missing Features
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VinFast VF MPV 7: Key missing features
Key features missing
  • ADAS
  • Sunroof
  • 360-degree camera
Being an electric MPV, the power delivery is smooth. However, the weight of such a larger-sized vehicle can be felt when you press the pedal.
Being an electric MPV, the power delivery is smooth. However, the weight of such a larger-sized vehicle can be felt when you press the pedal.
Vinfast Vf Mpv 7: Acceleration, Top Speed, Braking Performance
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VinFast VF MPV 7: Acceleration, top speed, braking performance
PerformanceTiming clocked
0-100 kmph10.74 seconds
0-162 kmph20.48 seconds
162-0 kmph6.11 seconds
Vinfast Vf Mpv 7: Key Specifications
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VinFast VF MPV 7: Key specifications
Battery60.13 kWh
DrivetrainFWD
Maximum power201 bhp
Maximum torque280 Nm
Maximum range500 km
10-70% charging30 minutes
Driving modesEco, Normal, Sport
Regenerative braking modesOff, Low, Medium, High

The MPV gets three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport, which can be selected right from the centre touchscreen. Also, it comes with three different regenerative braking modes as well, which are: Low, Medium, and High, and again, can be selected right from the screen.

The second-row seats come with a generous amount of headroom and leg space, ensuring a comfortable journey experience for the occupants.
The second-row seats come with a generous amount of headroom and leg space, ensuring a comfortable journey experience for the occupants.
Vinfast Vf Mpv 7: Key Safety Features
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VinFast VF MPV 7: Key safety features
Safety features
  • Multiple airbags
  • Disc brakes on four wheels
  • ABS with EBD
  • Brake Assist (BA)
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • Traction Control System (TCS)
  • Hill Start Assist (HAS)
  • Roll-over Mitigation (ROM)
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto hold
The VinFast VF MPV 7 looks and feels premium and practical, and drives well.
The VinFast VF MPV 7 looks and feels premium and practical, and drives well.

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VinFast VF MPV 7 Images

VinFast VF MPV 7 Image 1

VinFast VF MPV 7 Colours

VinFast VF MPV 7 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Zenith Grey
Solar Ruby
Moonlit Ocean
Jet Black
Introspective Brown
Blanc
Zenith grey

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VinFast VF MPV 7 Related News

VinFast VF MPV 7 is the latest from the Vietnamese automaker in India, the third electric car from the brand in the country after VF 6 and VF 7.
Buying VinFast VF MPV 7? Everything you must know about its features
17 Apr 2026
From budget-friendly entry points to premium range-focused offerings, here’s how the Carens EV, VF MPV 7 and eMax 7 stack up
VinFast VF MPV 7 Vs Kia Carens EV Vs BYD eMAX 7: Price Comparison
15 Apr 2026
The VinFast VF MPV 7, at first glance, looks quite impactful with its overall presence and dimensions.
VinFast VF MPV 7 buyback and warranty details explained
15 Apr 2026
VinFast VF MPV 7 was showcased in Vietnam ahead of its India price announcement.
VinFast VF MPV 7 launch LIVE updates: Price, variants, range, and features
15 Apr 2026
VinFast VF MPV 7 is a seven-seater electric MPV slated for India launch on April 15, which will directly compete with rivals like BYD eMax 7 and Kia Carens Clavis EV.
VinFast VF MPV 7 vs BYD eMax 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Specifications compared
9 Apr 2026
View all
 VinFast VF MPV 7 Related News

VinFast VF MPV 7 Specifications and Features

Max Power201 bhp
Body TypeMUV
Battery Capacity60.13 kWh
Airbags 6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Max Torque280 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range517 km
Charging Time30 Minutes
Max Speed140 kmph
View all VF MPV 7 specs and features

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