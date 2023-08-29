HT Auto

Best VinFast Cars

6 Upcoming VinFast Cars

  • UPCOMINGVF9 image

    • VinFast VF9

    ₹65 - 67 Lakhs**Expected price
    123 kwh 200 kmph 531 km
    Expected Launch in Apr 2025
  • UPCOMINGVF8 image

    • VinFast VF8

    ₹40 - 50 Lakhs**Expected price
    87.7 kwh 31 Min. 425 km
    Expected Launch in Dec 2025
  • UPCOMINGVF e34 image

    • VinFast VF e34

    ₹25 - 30 Lakhs**Expected price
    41.9 kWh 27 min. 318 km
    Expected Launch in Jul 2026
  • UPCOMINGVF3 image

    • VinFast VF3

    ₹9 - 12 Lakhs**Expected price
    36 Min. 210 km
    Expected Launch in Oct 2025
  • UPCOMINGVF6 image

    • VinFast VF6

    ₹30 - 45 Lakhs**Expected price
    Expected Launch in Aug 2026
  • UPCOMINGVF7 image

    • VinFast VF7

    ₹60 - 65 Lakhs**Expected price
    Expected Launch in Jul 2025

    VinFast News

    Vinfast electric vehicles parked at a store in Los Angeles, United States. Vinfast expects to sell as many as 50,000 electric vehicles this year, compared with Tesla's projection to deliver 1.8 million cars.
    This Vietnamese EV startup is now world's third most valuable carmaker after Tesla, Toyota
    29 Aug 2023
    VinFast President SUV
    Made-in-Vietnam SUV, with 414 bhp of power, officially launched
    8 Oct 2020
    VinFast VF e34 electric SUV looks a bit funky and will grab eyeballs.
    VinFast VF e34 electric SUV with 318 km of range spotted on Indian roads
    26 Jun 2024
    The Vinfast electric car VF3 seen at an event in Las Vegas. The Vietnamese automaker VinFast hopes its tiniest and most affordable electric car yet, a roughly 10-foot-long mini-SUV priced at $9,200 and called the VF3, will become Vietnam's national car.
    India-bound VinFast aims to launch EV priced at less than $10,000
    25 Jun 2024
    VinFast expects to open its India factory in the first half of next year, six months earlier than initially planned.
    VinFast eyes Asia expansion even as EV growth slows, India to play a key role
    13 Jun 2024
    View all
     

