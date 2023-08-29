Search
New Cars
Vinfast
Best VinFast Cars
6 Upcoming VinFast Cars
UPCOMING
VinFast
VF9
₹65 - 67 Lakhs*
*Expected price
123 kwh
200 kmph
531 km
Expected Launch in Apr 2025
UPCOMING
VinFast
VF8
₹40 - 50 Lakhs*
*Expected price
87.7 kwh
31 Min.
425 km
Expected Launch in Dec 2025
UPCOMING
VinFast
VF e34
₹25 - 30 Lakhs*
*Expected price
41.9 kWh
27 min.
318 km
Expected Launch in Jul 2026
UPCOMING
VinFast
VF3
₹9 - 12 Lakhs*
*Expected price
36 Min.
210 km
Expected Launch in Oct 2025
UPCOMING
VinFast
VF6
₹30 - 45 Lakhs*
*Expected price
Expected Launch in Aug 2026
UPCOMING
VinFast
VF7
₹60 - 65 Lakhs*
*Expected price
Expected Launch in Jul 2025
VinFast News
This Vietnamese EV startup is now world's third most valuable carmaker after Tesla, Toyota
29 Aug 2023
Made-in-Vietnam SUV, with 414 bhp of power, officially launched
8 Oct 2020
VinFast VF e34 electric SUV with 318 km of range spotted on Indian roads
26 Jun 2024
India-bound VinFast aims to launch EV priced at less than $10,000
25 Jun 2024
VinFast eyes Asia expansion even as EV growth slows, India to play a key role
13 Jun 2024
View all
Latest Cars
