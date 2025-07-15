Kia Carens Clavis EV price starts at ₹ 17.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 24.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Carens Clavis EV comes in 4 variants. Kia Carens Clavis EV's top variant is HTX Plus ER.
Category Average: 447.0 km
Carens Clavis EV: 447.0 km
Category Average: 4.8 hrs
Carens Clavis EV: 4.8 hrs
Category Average: 46.7 kwh
Carens Clavis EV: 42.0 - 51.4 kwh
|Max Power
|133-169 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|MUV
|Battery Capacity
|42-51.4 kWh
|Max Torque
|255 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|404-490 km
|Max Motor Performance
|169 bhp, 255 Nm
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 45 Minutes
|Sunroof
|Yes
Kia Carens Clavis EV
Kia Carens Clavis EV
₹17.99 Lakhs*
₹11.5 Lakhs*
₹11.11 Lakhs*
₹16.75 Lakhs*
₹11.19 Lakhs*
₹11.42 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
7 Reviews
User Rating
147 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
129 Reviews
User Rating
38 Reviews
Range
490 km
Range
750 km
Range
-
Range
-
Range
-
Range
1259 km
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
233 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Length
4550 mm
Length
4550 mm
Length
4330 mm
Length
4390 mm
Length
4365 mm
Length
4345 mm
Height
1730 mm
Height
1708 mm
Height
1635 mm
Height
2095 mm
Height
1645 mm
Height
1645 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1865 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1795 mm
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
-
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
|Currently viewing
|Carens Clavis EV vs Carens Clavis
|Carens Clavis EV vs Creta
|Carens Clavis EV vs Gurkha
|Carens Clavis EV vs Seltos
|Carens Clavis EV vs Grand Vitara
Popular Kia Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Muv Cars