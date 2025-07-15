PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages
Kia Carens Clavis EV Front Right Side1/4
JUST LAUNCHED

KIA Carens Clavis EV

Launch Date: 15 Jul 2025
17.99 - 24.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Carens Clavis EV Key Specs

Range

Category Average: 447.0 km

Carens Clavis EV: 447.0 km

Category average
Charging

Category Average: 4.8 hrs

Carens Clavis EV: 4.8 hrs

Category average
Battery

Category Average: 46.7 kwh

Carens Clavis EV: 42.0 - 51.4 kwh

View all Carens Clavis EV Specs and Features

view all specs and features
Kia Carens Clavis EV Latest Updates

Latest News:

15 Jul 2025:Kia launches Carens Clavis EV in India, priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹24.49 lakh, offering 490 km range.
Kia Carens Clavis EV Variants

Kia Carens Clavis EV price starts at ₹ 17.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 24.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Carens Clavis EV comes in 4 variants. Kia Carens Clavis EV's top variant is HTX Plus ER.
4 Variants Available
Carens Clavis EV HTK Plus
₹17.99 Lakhs*
42 kWh
404 km
Carens Clavis EV HTX
₹20.49 Lakhs*
42 kWh
404 km
Carens Clavis EV HTX ER
₹22.49 Lakhs*
51.4 kWh
490 km
Carens Clavis EV HTX Plus ER
₹24.49 Lakhs*
51.4 kWh
490 km
Kia Carens Clavis EV Images

Kia Carens Clavis EV Image 1
Kia Carens Clavis EV Image 2
Kia Carens Clavis EV Image 3
Kia Carens Clavis EV Image 4

Kia Carens Clavis EV Specifications and Features

Max Power133-169 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeMUV
Battery Capacity42-51.4 kWh
Max Torque255 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range404-490 km
Max Motor Performance 169 bhp, 255 Nm
Charging Time4 Hours 45 Minutes
SunroofYes
Kia Carens Clavis EV comparison with similar cars

₹17.99 Lakhs*
₹11.5 Lakhs*
₹11.11 Lakhs*
₹16.75 Lakhs*
₹11.19 Lakhs*
₹11.42 Lakhs*
Range
490 km
Range
750 km
Range
-
Range
-
Range
-
Range
1259 km
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
233 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Length
4550 mm
Length
4550 mm
Length
4330 mm
Length
4390 mm
Length
4365 mm
Length
4345 mm
Height
1730 mm
Height
1708 mm
Height
1635 mm
Height
2095 mm
Height
1645 mm
Height
1645 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1865 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1795 mm
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
MUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Compact SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
-
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Carens Clavis EV vs Carens Clavis, Carens Clavis EV vs Creta, Carens Clavis EV vs Gurkha, Carens Clavis EV vs Seltos, Carens Clavis EV vs Grand Vitara

Kia Carens Clavis EV News

    Kia Carens Clavis EV FAQs

    The Kia Carens Clavis EV offers a competitive range, varying between 404-490 km.
    The top variant of Kia Carens Clavis EV is the HTX Plus ER providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium MUV experience.
    Kia Carens Clavis EV is a 7 Seater MUV.
    The Kia Carens Clavis EV comes in electric variant offering a range of 404-490 km.

