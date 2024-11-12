HT Auto
BYD eMAX 7 Front Left Side
1/11
BYD eMAX 7 Grille
2/11
BYD eMAX 7 Left Side View
3/11
BYD eMAX 7 Rear Left View
4/11
BYD eMAX 7 Door Handle
5/11
BYD eMAX 7 Wheel
View all Images
6/11

BYD eMAX 7 Specifications

BYD eMAX 7 is a 6-7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 26,90,000 in India. It is available in 4 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BYD eMAX 7 Specs

BYD eMAX 7 comes in four electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The eMAX 7 measures 4,710 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

BYD eMAX 7 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Superior 7 STR
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
71.8 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
530 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
4WD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
180 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R17
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
4710 mm
Wheelbase
2800 mm
Height
1690 mm
Kerb Weight
1915 kg
Width
1810 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
580 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
No
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
500000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.8 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Brown
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No

BYD eMAX 7 Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

25.21 - 28.92 Lakhs
Invicto Specs
BYD e6

BYD e6

29.15 Lakh
e6 Specs
UPCOMING
MG Euniq 7

MG Euniq 7

30 - 35 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross

19.77 - 30.98 Lakhs
Innova Hycross Specs

BYD eMAX 7 News

Here's how far BYD eMax 7 can take you on a single charge
Here's how far BYD eMax 7 can take you on a single charge
12 Nov 2024
BYD eMAX7 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh and top out at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.90 lakh
BYD eMax 7 vs BYD e6: Top 5 updates that the new model gets
31 Oct 2024
BYD eMAX7 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.90 lakh and top out at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.90 lakh
BYD eMax 7 India drive review: What does this electric car for large families deliver?
28 Oct 2024
The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two trim levels - Premium and Superior. Both the variants get the option for six seater or seven seater layout.
BYD eMax 7 electric MPV starts reaching dealerships across India
23 Oct 2024
The Suzuki Invicto and the BYD eMax 7 are two very different MPVs at heart. One is powered by a petrol-hybrid engine whereas the other comes laid with an all-electric powertrain.
BYD eMax 7 vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which MPV is fit for your garage?
12 Oct 2024
 BYD eMAX 7 News

BYD eMAX 7 Variants & Price List

BYD eMAX 7 price starts at ₹ 26.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 29.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BYD eMAX 7 comes in 4 variants. BYD eMAX 7's top variant is Superior 7 STR.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Premium 6 STR
26.9 Lakhs*
55.4 KWh
180 Kmph
420 Km
Premium 7 STR
27.5 Lakhs*
55.4 KWh
180 Kmph
420 Km
Superior 6 STR
29.3 Lakhs*
71.8 KWh
180 Kmph
530 Km
Superior 7 STR
29.9 Lakhs*
71.8 KWh
180 Kmph
530 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular BYD Cars

