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UPCOMING

BYD Seal U DM-i

Exp. Launch on 30 Dec 2026
₹45 - 50 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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BYD Seal U DM-i Latest Updates

Calendar icon23 Jun 2026
BYD to showcase 8 new models across 3 brands at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Calendar icon11 Jun 2026
BYD launches the Dolphin G DM-i, its first hybrid hatchback for Europe, featuring advanced plug-in technology and impressive range.Read Full Story
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BYD Seal U DM-i Images

BYD Seal U DM-i Image 1

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BYD Seal U DM-i Specifications and Features

Max Power201 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 129 bhp (Engine), 319 bhp (Front Motor), 161 bhp (Rear Motor)
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque300 Nm (Combined Engine & Motor), 220 Nm (Engine), 550 Nm (Front Motor), 250 Nm (Rear Motor)
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine 1493 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)

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