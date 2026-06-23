BYD Seal U DM-i Key Specs
- Engine1493 cc
- Power201 bhp
- FuelHybrid
|Max Power
|201 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 129 bhp (Engine), 319 bhp (Front Motor), 161 bhp (Rear Motor)
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|300 Nm (Combined Engine & Motor), 220 Nm (Engine), 550 Nm (Front Motor), 250 Nm (Rear Motor)
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
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