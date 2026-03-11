Volkswagen India has launched the Tayron R-Line in the Indian market at an introductory price of ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as the brand’s flagship seven-seater SUV, the Tayron R-Line sits above the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in the company’s portfolio. The SUV went on sale following a pre-booking phase earlier this month, where customers could reserve the vehicle for a token amount of ₹51,000.

The Tayron R-Line forms part of Volkswagen’s broader 2026 product expansion strategy in India and represents the brand’s most premium SUV offering in the country.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Price

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is priced at ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Final pricing beyond the introductory phase has not yet been announced.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Launch & Availability

The SUV is now officially on sale across India. Deliveries are expected to commence shortly following the launch announcement.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Design

The Tayron R-Line features a sporty and premium exterior design aligned with Volkswagen’s global R-Line styling philosophy. The SUV carries a bold front fascia with signature LED lighting, strong character lines and an athletic stance. As a seven-seater, it offers extended proportions while maintaining Volkswagen’s clean and understated design language.

R-Line-specific styling elements further enhance its sporty appeal, positioning it as a more dynamic alternative within the large SUV segment.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Interior & Features

Inside, the Tayron R-Line offers a feature-rich cabin with a focus on comfort and technology. The SUV is equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver display and a panoramic sunroof. Premium comfort features include heated, ventilated and massage-enabled seats along with three-zone climate control.

The SUV also comes with Level 2 ADAS, matrix LED headlamps and a suite of advanced safety and convenience technologies, reinforcing its flagship positioning within Volkswagen’s India lineup.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Engine and Performance

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The SUV is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in a claimed 7.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of approximately 224 km/h in its India-spec configuration.

The powertrain is tuned to deliver strong performance while maintaining refinement suitable for long-distance touring and daily driving.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Rivals

In the Indian market, the Tayron R-Line competes with established large SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Jeep Meridian. With local assembly, premium features and strong performance credentials, the Tayron R-Line strengthens Volkswagen’s presence in the full-size SUV segment.