MG Majestor 1200x675
UPCOMING
MG Majestor 800x492
MG Majestor

Exp. Launch on 12 Feb 2025
40 - 45 Lakhs*Expected price
Majestor Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1997.0 cc

Majestor: 1996.0 cc

About MG Majestor

Majestor Latest Update

  • Auto Expo 2025: MG Majestor unveiled, will go against Toyota Fortuner Legender
  • JSW MG Motor’s M9 electric MPV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2025 ahead of India launch, to offer nearly 500-km range

    • Majestor Launch Date

    The MG Majestor is

    MG Majestor Images

    MG Majestor Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Engine1996 cc
    Fuel TypeDiesel

    MG Majestor News

    Only the exterior of the MG Majestor has been showcased right now.
    Auto Expo 2025: MG Majestor unveiled, will go against Toyota Fortuner Legender
    18 Jan 2025
    The MG M9 is the first electric MPV for India and offers a single-charge range of 500 km.
    JSW MG Motor’s M9 electric MPV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2025 ahead of India launch, to offer nearly 500-km range
    19 Jan 2025
    Maruti Suzuki unveiled seven concept versions of the Jimny, Swift, Grand Vitara, Fronx and other models.
    Auto Expo 2025 Day 2 highlights: Electric vehicles and concepts emerge crowd's favourites
    18 Jan 2025
    JSW MG has showcased the Trophy 7 at its pavilion in the Auto Expo 2025.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG 7 Trophy luxury sport sedan makes debuts in India. Will it launch here?
    18 Jan 2025
    The MG Cyberster offers a single-charge range of 507 km with a 77 kWh battery pack.
    Auto Expo 2025: MG Cyberster electric performance car debuts in India, promises up to 510 km range
    17 Jan 2025
    MG Majestor FAQs

    The MG Majestor is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 40-45 Lakhs.
    The MG Majestor is expected to launch on 12th Feb 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1996 cc segment.
    The MG Majestor features a 1996 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.
    The MG Majestor faces competition from the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross and MG Gloster in the 1996 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

