Category Average: 1984.0 cc
2 Series Gran Coupe: 1499.0 cc
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is priced at Rs. 46.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available in 1 variant - 218 M Sport.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1499 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe rivals are Audi Q3 Sportback, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Nissan X-Trail, Audi Q3.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1499 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹46.9 Lakhs*
₹51.43 Lakhs*
₹46.89 Lakhs*
₹49 Lakhs*
₹49.92 Lakhs*
₹44.99 Lakhs*
Airbags
-
Airbags
-
Airbags
9
Airbags
9
Airbags
7
Airbags
-
Power
154 bhp
Power
193 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
192 bhp
Torque
230 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Ground Clearance
176 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Length
-
Length
4518 mm
Length
4758 mm
Length
4539 mm
Length
4680 mm
Length
-
Height
-
Height
1558 mm
Height
1679 mm
Height
1656 mm
Height
1720 mm
Height
-
Width
-
Width
1843 mm
Width
1864 mm
Width
1859 mm
Width
1840 mm
Width
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
530 litres
Boot Space
281 litres
Boot Space
652 litres
Boot Space
585 litres
Boot Space
355 litres
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
|Currently viewing
|2 Series Gran Coupe vs Q3 Sportback
|2 Series Gran Coupe vs Kodiaq
|2 Series Gran Coupe vs Tiguan R-Line
|2 Series Gran Coupe vs X-Trail
|2 Series Gran Coupe vs Q3
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe's petrol variant is 16.35 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport comes with a litres fuel tank.
Popular BMW Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Coupe Cars