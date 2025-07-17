PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageImages
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Front Left Side
JUST LAUNCHED

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Launch Date: 17 Jul 2025
46.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
2 Series Gran Coupe Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1984.0 cc

2 Series Gran Coupe: 1499.0 cc

View all 2 Series Gran Coupe Specs and Features

view all specs and features
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Latest Updates

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price:

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is priced at Rs. 46.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available in 1 variant - 218 M Sport.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1499 cc engine, and features a Coupe body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe?

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe rivals are Audi Q3 Sportback, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Nissan X-Trail, Audi Q3.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Variants

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe price starts at ₹ 46.9 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport
₹46.9 Lakhs*
1499 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Images

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Image 1

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1499 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 2 Series Gran Coupe specs and features

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comparison with similar cars

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Audi Q3 Sportback
Skoda Kodiaq
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Nissan X-Trail
Audi Q3
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Audi Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
₹46.9 Lakhs*
₹51.43 Lakhs*
₹46.89 Lakhs*
₹49 Lakhs*
₹49.92 Lakhs*
₹44.99 Lakhs*
Airbags
-
Airbags
-
Airbags
9
Airbags
9
Airbags
7
Airbags
-
Power
154 bhp
Power
193 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
192 bhp
Torque
230 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Ground Clearance
176 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Length
-
Length
4518 mm
Length
4758 mm
Length
4539 mm
Length
4680 mm
Length
-
Height
-
Height
1558 mm
Height
1679 mm
Height
1656 mm
Height
1720 mm
Height
-
Width
-
Width
1843 mm
Width
1864 mm
Width
1859 mm
Width
1840 mm
Width
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
530 litres
Boot Space
281 litres
Boot Space
652 litres
Boot Space
585 litres
Boot Space
355 litres
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Mileage

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe's petrol variant is 16.35 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport comes with a litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
218 M Sport
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
16.35 kmpl

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe FAQs

    The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in a single variant which is the 218 M Sport providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Coupe experience.
    The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in petrol variant .
    The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with 1499 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.

    view all specs and features
