BYD Sealion 7 Front Left Side
UPCOMING
BYD Sealion 7 Front View
BYD Sealion 7 Grille
BYD Sealion 7 Headlight
BYD Sealion 7 Rear Right Side
BYD Sealion 7 Taillight
6/16

BYD Sealion 7

Exp. Launch on 17 Jan 2025
45 - 55 Lakhs*Expected price
Sealion 7 Expected Key Specs

Range

Sealion 7: 483.0 km

About BYD Sealion 7

Sealion 7 Latest Update

  • Auto recap, Jan 6: BYD Sealion 7 India debut plan, Hyundai Creta EV to get level 2 ADAS, Ducati product strategy
  • 'Lost year': Germany electric car sales go into reverse and this is why

    • Sealion 7 Launch Date

    The BYD Sealion 7 is expected to launch on 17th Jan 2025.

    Sealion 7 Launch Price

    It is expected to launch with a price of ₹45 - 55 Lakhs*.

    Sealion 7 Seating Capacity

    The BYD Sealion 7 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

    Sealion 7 Rivals

    Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, Tata Sierra EV, Kia EV6 and Volvo C40 Recharge are sought to be the major rivals to BYD Sealion 7.

    BYD Sealion 7 Images

    BYD Sealion 7 Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Range483 km

      BYD Sealion 7 News

      Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
      Auto recap, Jan 6: BYD Sealion 7 India debut plan, Hyundai Creta EV to get level 2 ADAS, Ducati product strategy
      7 Jan 2025
      After years of growth, the EV demand lost its momentum as the German economy struggled and key subsidies were withdrawn.
      'Lost year': Germany electric car sales go into reverse and this is why
      7 Jan 2025
      BYD will showcase the Sealion 7 electric performance SUV which has a top speed of 215 kmph and capability to sprint 0-100 kmph in under five seconds.
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD to debut this electric SUV with over 500 km range. India launch soon
      6 Jan 2025
      The year 2025 is expected to see some spectacular electric SUV launches in India.
      Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to Tata Harrier EV: 2025 may be the year of electric SUVs in India
      6 Jan 2025
      EV price war in China has entered the third year with most of the leading EV makers offering incentives to buyers to increase sales in 2025. EV segment leader BYD has been offering discounts of up to 11.5 per cent on two models - one hybrid and one EV - since December.
      EV price war in China intensifies with Nio and Li Auto following BYD and Tesla
      3 Jan 2025
      BYD Sealion 7 FAQs

      The BYD Sealion 7 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 45-55 Lakhs.
      The BYD Sealion 7 is expected to launch on 17th Jan 2025.
      With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 483 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
      The BYD Sealion 7 faces competition from the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo EX40 , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
      The BYD Sealion 7 offers a range of 483 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

