What is the on-road price of BYD eMAX 7 in Hyderabad? The on-road price of BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR in Hyderabad is Rs. 35.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BYD eMAX 7 in Hyderabad? The RTO charges for BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR in Hyderabad amount to Rs. 4.61 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BYD eMAX 7 in Hyderabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BYD eMAX 7 in Hyderabad is Rs. 65,236.

What are the insurance charges for BYD eMAX 7 in Hyderabad? The insurance charges for BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR in Hyderabad are Rs. 1.42 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.