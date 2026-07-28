One of the most popular MPVs in India has to be the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, owing to its reliability, fuel efficiency and the amount of space offered inside. The Ertiga has slowly become a crucial product for the company, featuring regularly in the top 10 best-selling cars list. However, it is not the only MPV in the country that is popular considering the options that now exist in the category. Here are 5 MPVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga:

1 Toyota Innova Hycross Toyota Innova Hycross EMI starting at just ₹24,700/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Innova Hycross is a hybrid MPV from the Japanese automaker. The Innova Hycross is powered by a TNGA fifth-generation, in-line four cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a nickel metal hydride battery producing a combined power output of 183.7 hp. Additionally, the strong hybrid version of the Toyota Innova Hycross is priced at ₹26.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Maruti Suzuki Invicto Maruti Suzuki Invicto EMI starting at just ₹32,700/ month Check Eligibility The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, which boasts the same hybrid system, powered by a TNGA fifth-generation, in-line four cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a nickel metal hydride battery producing a combined power output of 183.7 hp. Additionally, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is available only as a string hybrid MPV and is priced at ₹24.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 BYD eMax 7 BYD eMAX 7 EMI starting at just ₹35,200/ month Check Eligibility Chinese automaker BYD was one of the first automakers to enter the electric MPV space in the Indian automotive market. The successor to the BYD e6 MPV, the eMax 7 is powered by two different battery packs: a 55.4-kWh battery pack and a 71.8 kWh battery pack. The battery packs send power to an AC permanent magnet synchronous motor driving the front wheels, producing 160.9 bhp and 201.1 bhp, respectively. Both variants make approximately 310 Nm of torque, boasting a range of up to 530 km. The BYD eMax 7 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹26.90 lakh.

4 Kia Carnival Kia Carnival EMI starting at just ₹83,600/ month Check Eligibility The Kia Carnival is powered by a single engine option, which is the 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine producing 190.4 bhp and 440 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is the only premium MPV available in the Indian automotive market with a diesel engine option, making it a unique proposition for customers who want to travel in luxury. The starting ex-showroom price of ₹59.64 lakh.

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