The eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 7 STR, featuring a 71.8 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 485 km, is priced at ₹29.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 7 STR delivers a claimed single-charge range of 485 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 7 STR is available in 4 colour options: Crystal White, Quartz Blue, Cosmos Black, Harbour Grey.
The eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 7 STR is powered by a 71.8 kWh battery pack that allows for 485 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 310 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 7 STR include the VinFast VF MPV 7 priced ₹24.49 Lakhs and the Kia Carens Clavis EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 24.99 Lakhs.
The eMAX 7 Comfort 71.8 kWh 7 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.