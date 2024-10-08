|Battery Capacity
|71.8 kwh
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
|Range
|530 km
eMAX 7 is a 7 seater MUV which has 4 variants. The price of eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 31.49 Lakhs. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like:
