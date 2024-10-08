HT Auto

BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR

BYD eMAX 7 Front Left Side
BYD eMAX 7 Grille
BYD eMAX 7 Left Side View
BYD eMAX 7 Rear Left View
BYD eMAX 7 Door Handle
BYD eMAX 7 Wheel
31.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BYD eMAX 7 Key Specs
Battery Capacity71.8 kwh
Max Speed180 kmph
Range530 km
View all eMAX 7 specs and features

eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR Latest Updates

eMAX 7 is a 7 seater MUV which has 4 variants. The price of eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 31.49 Lakhs. It offers many

  • Max Motor Performance: 201 bhp, 310 Nm
  • Driving Range: 530 km
  • Bootspace: 580 litres
  • Electric Motor: 1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    • ...Read More

    BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR Price

    Superior 7 STR
    ₹31.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    71.8 KWh
    180 Kmph
    530 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    29,90,000
    RTO
    16,000
    Insurance
    1,42,452
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    31,48,952
    EMI@67,683/mo
    Close

    BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    71.8 kWh
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    Driving Range
    530 km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.6 seconds
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drivetrain
    4WD
    Max Motor Performance
    201 bhp, 310 Nm
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Speed
    180 kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Tyres
    225 / 55 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-Link
    Rear Tyres
    225 / 55 R17
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Length
    4710 mm
    Wheelbase
    2800 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1915 kg
    Width
    1810 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Bootspace
    580 litres
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Not Applicable
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    No
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electro-Transparent Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Auto Folding
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    500000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    125000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    12.8 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black and Brown
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    BYD eMAX 7 Superior 7 STR EMI
    EMI60,915 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    28,34,056
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    28,34,056
    Interest Amount
    8,20,839
    Payable Amount
    36,54,895

    BYD eMAX 7 other Variants

    Premium 6 STR
    ₹28.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    55.4 KWh
    180 Kmph
    420 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    26,90,000
    RTO
    16,000
    Insurance
    1,11,334
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    28,17,834
    EMI@60,566/mo
    Premium 7 STR
    ₹28.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    55.4 KWh
    180 Kmph
    420 Km
    Superior 6 STR
    ₹30.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    71.8 KWh
    180 Kmph
    530 Km
    View more Variants

    BYD eMAX 7 Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus 7 STR

    25.21 - 28.92 Lakhs
    eMAX 7vsInvicto
    BYD e6

    BYD e6 GL

    29.15 Lakh
    eMAX 7vse6
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STR

    19.77 - 30.98 Lakhs
    eMAX 7vsInnova Hycross

    Popular Muv Cars

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs
    Innova Crysta Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    8.64 - 13.08 Lakhs
    Ertiga Price in Delhi
    Toyota Rumion

    Toyota Rumion

    10.44 - 13.73 Lakhs
    Rumion Price in Delhi
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    11.61 - 14.77 Lakhs
    XL6 Price in Delhi
    Toyota Vellfire

    Toyota Vellfire

    1.2 - 1.3 Cr
    Vellfire Price in Delhi
