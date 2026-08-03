Introduction

The TVS Sport is one of the cheapest motorcycles available in India with a starting ex-showroom price tag of ₹59,881. Available in two variants, the TVS Sport is built as a no-frills commuter that comes with an efficient engine and an electric starter. In 2020, the motorcycle was updated with a BS6-compliant engine to retain competitiveness in the face of rising emissions standards. This updated version comes equipped with a robust engine, enhanced fuel efficiency, and a modern design that captures the essence of understated style and functionality.

TVS Sport Price:

The price of the TVS Sport ranges from approximately ₹59,881 to ₹71,785, varying across the different variants available. Specifically, the Self Start (ES) with Alloy Wheels is priced at ₹59,881, while the higher-end Self Start (ELS) with Alloy Wheels commands a price of ₹71,785. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

When was the TVS Sport launched?

The TVS Sport was last updated in April 2020 to meet the BS6 emissions standards. With this update, the motorcycle received a bigger 109.7 cc single-cylinder unit which is air-cooled. It gets ETFi technology or Eco Thrust Fuel injection technology.

How many variants and colour options of the TVS Sport are available?

The TVS Sport comes in two prominent variants, which are Self Start (ELS) with Alloy Wheels and Self Start (ES) with Alloy Wheels. For buyers seeking a personal touch to their machines, the bike is available in an array of colour options. One can choose from five different shades, which include three dual-tone combinations: Black/Red, White/Purple, and White/Red, alongside two classic hues—Volcano Red and Mercury Grey.

What features are available in the TVS Sport?

The TVS Sport is packed with features designed to enhance the riding experience. The motorcycle continues to feature a straightforward yet appealing design, utilising a simple paint scheme complemented by striking multi-coloured stickers that stretch from the headlamp to the tail section. Key features include: a modern LCD meter console providing essential information at a glance, an ergonomic single-piece seat design that prioritises comfort, alloy wheels that not only improve aesthetics but also enhance performance and durability and a proven 4-speed transmission.

What are the engine and specifications of the TVS Sport?

At the heart of the TVS Sport is its newly upgraded engine displacing 109.7 cc, marking a significant increase from the previous model's 99.7 cc engine. This single-cylinder, air-cooled unit employs an eco-friendly fuel injection system known as ETFi technology (Eco Thrust Fuel injection technology). This results in an output of 8.17 bhp of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the preceding engine generated 7.37 bhp and 7.5 Nm, showcasing a notable improvement in performance. Moreover, the 2020 TVS Sport claims to be 15 per cent more fuel-efficient, exceeding the expectations of riders looking for economical options in the two-wheeler segment.

What is the TVS Sport's mileage?

A hallmark of the TVS Sport is its impressive fuel efficiency. Riders can expect a mileage exceeding 75 kmpl, making it one of the most economical motorcycles in its class. This high fuel efficiency aligns well with the growing demand for cost-effective commuting solutions, ensuring that the TVS Sport stands out as an appealing choice for budget-conscious riders.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the TVS Sport?

In terms of physical dimensions, the TVS Sport features a ground clearance of 165 mm, a kerb weight of 112 kg, and a seat height of 785 mm.

What does the TVS Sport rival in its segment?

In a competitive segment, the TVS Sport faces rivalry from several established brands. Notable competitors include the Bajaj Platina, Hero HF Deluxe, and Honda Shine.