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TVS Sport

₹55,100 - 57,100*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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Variants

Introduction

The TVS Sport is one of the cheapest motorcycles available in India with a starting ex-showroom price tag of 59,881. Available in two variants, the TVS Sport is built as a no-frills commuter that comes with an efficient engine and an electric starter. In 2020, the motorcycle was updated with a BS6-compliant engine to retain competitiveness in the face of rising emissions standards. This updated version comes equipped with a robust engine, enhanced fuel efficiency, and a modern design that captures the essence of understated style and functionality.

TVS Sport Price:

The price of the TVS Sport ranges from approximately 59,881 to 71,785, varying across the different variants available. Specifically, the Self Start (ES) with Alloy Wheels is priced at 59,881, while the higher-end Self Start (ELS) with Alloy Wheels commands a price of 71,785. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom. 

When was the TVS Sport launched?

The TVS Sport was last updated in April 2020 to meet the BS6 emissions standards. With this update, the motorcycle received a bigger 109.7 cc single-cylinder unit which is air-cooled. It gets ETFi technology or Eco Thrust Fuel injection technology. 

How many variants and colour options of the TVS Sport are available?

The TVS Sport comes in two prominent variants, which are Self Start (ELS) with Alloy Wheels and Self Start (ES) with Alloy Wheels. For buyers seeking a personal touch to their machines, the bike is available in an array of colour options. One can choose from five different shades, which include three dual-tone combinations: Black/Red, White/Purple, and White/Red, alongside two classic hues—Volcano Red and Mercury Grey. 

What features are available in the TVS Sport?

The TVS Sport is packed with features designed to enhance the riding experience. The motorcycle continues to feature a straightforward yet appealing design, utilising a simple paint scheme complemented by striking multi-coloured stickers that stretch from the headlamp to the tail section. Key features include: a modern LCD meter console providing essential information at a glance, an ergonomic single-piece seat design that prioritises comfort, alloy wheels that not only improve aesthetics but also enhance performance and durability and a proven 4-speed transmission.

What are the engine and specifications of the TVS Sport?

At the heart of the TVS Sport is its newly upgraded engine displacing 109.7 cc, marking a significant increase from the previous model's 99.7 cc engine. This single-cylinder, air-cooled unit employs an eco-friendly fuel injection system known as ETFi technology (Eco Thrust Fuel injection technology). This results in an output of 8.17 bhp of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the preceding engine generated 7.37 bhp and 7.5 Nm, showcasing a notable improvement in performance. Moreover, the 2020 TVS Sport claims to be 15 per cent more fuel-efficient, exceeding the expectations of riders looking for economical options in the two-wheeler segment. 

What is the TVS Sport's mileage?

A hallmark of the TVS Sport is its impressive fuel efficiency. Riders can expect a mileage exceeding 75 kmpl, making it one of the most economical motorcycles in its class. This high fuel efficiency aligns well with the growing demand for cost-effective commuting solutions, ensuring that the TVS Sport stands out as an appealing choice for budget-conscious riders.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the TVS Sport?

In terms of physical dimensions, the TVS Sport features a ground clearance of 165 mm, a kerb weight of 112 kg, and a seat height of 785 mm. 

What does the TVS Sport rival in its segment?

In a competitive segment, the TVS Sport faces rivalry from several established brands. Notable competitors include the Bajaj Platina, Hero HF Deluxe, and Honda Shine. 

TVS Sport Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    109.7 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    70 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.19 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    8.7 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    112 kg
View All Sport SpecsView specs icon

TVS Sport Variants

TVS Sport price starts at ₹ 55,100 and goes up to ₹ 57,100 (Ex-showroom). TVS Sport comes in 2 variants. TVS Sport's top variant is Self Start-ES Plus.
2 Variants Available
Sport Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
109.7 cc
90 kmph
Sport Self Start-ES Plus
₹57,100*
109.7 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

TVS Sport Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
TVS Motor Company saw a 38% sales increase in July 2026, driven by strong two-wheeler, EV, and export growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
India's two-wheeler market sees strong growth in June 2026, with Hero MotoCorp leading, followed by Honda and TVS.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
Success demands intense desire and dedication, making aspirations as vital as basic needs to overcome challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 May 2026
India plans a three-layer hands-free safety system for two-wheelers to reduce accidents and promote safe riding practices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jan 2026
The article outlines how to renew a motor policy online without a policy number using vehicle details and verification options.Read Full Story

TVS Sport Visual Comparison

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TVS Sport comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
TVS Sport
TVS Sport image
Rs. 55,100Onwards
4.4103
109.7 cc8.19 PS8.7 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1950 mmDrumDrumAlloy
Hero HF DeluxeHero HF Deluxe imageRs. 55,992Onwards
4.51205
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloySportVSHF Deluxe
Bajaj CT110Bajaj CT110 imageRs. 67,284Onwards
4.75
115.45 cc9.5 PS9.9 NmCommuter Bikes118 kg1998 mmDrumDrumAlloySportVSCT110
Bajaj Platina 100Bajaj Platina 100 imageRs. 65,407Onwards
3.9202
102 cc7.9 PS8.3 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2006 mmDrumDrumAlloySportVSPlatina 100
Honda Shine 100Honda Shine 100 imageRs. 63,191Onwards
4.32
98.98 cc7.38 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes99 kg1995 mmDrumDrumAlloySportVSShine 100
Hero HF 100Hero HF 100 imageRs. 59,489Onwards
4.83
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes109 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloySportVSHF 100

TVS Sport Images

TVS Sport Image 1
TVS Sport Image 2
TVS Sport Image 3
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TVS Sport Image 5
TVS Sport Image 6

TVS Sport Colours

TVS Sport is available in the 8 Colours in India.

All Black
All Brey
All Red
Black Blue
Black Red
Metallic Blue
White Purple
All black

TVS Sport Alternatives

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
SportvsHF Deluxe
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

67,284
SportvsCT110
Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj Platina 100

65,407
SportvsPlatina 100
Honda Shine 100

Honda Shine 100

63,191
SportvsShine 100
Hero HF 100

Hero HF 100

59,489
SportvsHF 100
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0

61,500
SportvsAtum Version 1.0

TVS Sport User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.1Features
4.4Safety
4.5Design
4.7Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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TVS Sport User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The TVS Sport is recognized for its impressive mileage, stylish design, and comfort, although users note issues with the braking system and battery quality.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent mileage (60-75 kmpl)
  • check circle iconStylish and elegant design
  • check circle iconReliable and low maintenance
  • check circle iconComfortable ride with soft suspension
  • check circle iconGood for daily commuting

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconWeak braking system
  • warning iconSelf start issues after a year
  • warning iconBasic features compared to pricier models
  • warning iconBody panels may rattle after some months
  • warning iconNot ideal for rough terrains

User Reviews

Cool Engine
Engine stays cool even in long rides. TVS Sport is a very calm and composed bike. Perfect finisher for daily tasks.
By: Kishore Pillai (Apr 8, 2026)
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Consistent
Performance is very consistent. Same mileage in winter and summer. TVS Sport is a dependable machine.
By: Joseph Nair (Apr 8, 2026)
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God of Mileage
Simply the best. TVS Sport is a legend in Indian market. 100% satisfied with performance and savings.
By: Abhishek Rao (Apr 8, 2026)
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Super Fast
Pickup is quick for city overtakes. TVS Sport feels energetic. Good for people who are always in hurry.
By: Sachin Bhat (Apr 8, 2026)
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Great Goal
My goal was high mileage and TVS Sport scored 10/10. Very easy to maintain and ride. Best for daily commute.
By: Hemant Shetty (Apr 8, 2026)
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TVS Sport Related News

The newly updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets an OBD2B-compliant engine now.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Check out 5 key highlights of the updated naked sport bike
11 Jun 2025
The TVS Sport ES+ is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,881, ex-showroom
TVS Sport gets updated with new mid tier variant. Here's what it gets
5 May 2025
The new TVS Sport will be launched in a few days.
2025 TVS Sport to launch soon, will get new colours
22 Apr 2025
TVS X is the two-wheeler manufacturer's second electric offering after the iQube. It is based on the newly developed Xleton platform, which is said to be 2.5 times stiffer than the conventional scooters.
TVS Motor to sell sport scooters in Indonesia, to launch new model inspired by X electric scooter
26 Oct 2023
The TVS Apache RTR 310 has been launched with several segment-first features including a climate control seat, cruise control, cornering traction control and more
TVS Apache RTR 310 naked sport launched, priced from 2.43 lakh. Will rival KTM 390 Duke
6 Sept 2023
View all
 TVS Sport Related News

TVS Sport Specifications and Features

Max Power8.19 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.7 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage70.0 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine109.7 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Sport specs and features

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