In 2026 Hero Splendor Plus or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Splendor Plus engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Splendor Plus vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor plus
|Sport
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 77,557
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|70.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|8.02 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS