TVS Apache RTR 310 naked sport launched, priced from 2.43 lakh. Will rival KTM 390 Duke

TVS Motor Company has launched its flagship streetfighter - Apache RTR 310 - with much fanfare. Making its global debut in Bangkok, Thailand, the new TVS Apache RTR 310 is priced from 2.43 lakh onwards, going up to 2.64 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The Apache RTR 310 gets several segment-first features while drawing power from the familiar engine shared with the Apache RR 310. Pre-bookings are already open for the Apache RTR 310.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2023, 18:59 PM
The TVS Apache RTR 310 has been launched with several segment-first features including a climate control seat, cruise control, cornering traction control and more
The new TVS Apache RTR 310 gets aggressive styling with dynamic twin LED headlamps, LED DRLs. The motorcycle also gets dynamic rear LED brake lighting with a split LED taillight. The motorcycle gets a sharply styled fuel tank with shrouds, a two-piece seat and a raised tail section. The riding posture appears to be slightly dedicated but is largely upright with a wide handlebar.

The new TVS Apache RTR 310 is loaded on the feature front with cruise control, 5 ride modes, twin LED headlamp, 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, climate control seat, and race-tuned Dynamic Stability Control (RT-DSC). The motorcycle will also come with cornering ABS, as well as switchable slope-dependent control. The Apache RTR 310 will also get front wheel lift off control

The Apache RTR 310 will also come with a bi-directional quickshifter, race-tuned linear stability control, trellis frame with a lightweight aluminium subframe, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The motorcycle will also be offered with customisation options under the brand’s Build To Order (BTO) platform. The Dynamic Kit will include an adjustable suspension, TPMS, and brass-coated drive chain, priced at an additional 18,000. On the other hand, the Dynamic Pro Kit will get RT-DSC and climate control seat, priced at 22,000. There will also be a new Sepang Blue colour scheme with TVS Racing livery on the BTO bikes at an additional 10,000.

Power will come from the familiar 312.12 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 35.1 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,650 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. 0-60 kmph comes up in 2.81 seconds with a top speed of 150 kmph. The bike gets KYB-sourced USD front forks with 30 per cent compression and rebound damping. The rear gets a monoshock with 30 per cent pre-load rebound damping. The bike will be riding on dual compound radial tyres.

The bike also gets traction control and cornering cruise control. TVS says the exhaust unit has been redesigned with a shorter intake snorkel to improve sound quality.

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2023, 18:59 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company TVS Apache RTR 310 TVS Apache TVS Apache RTR 310 launch TVS

