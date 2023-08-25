HT Auto
TVS Apache RTR 310 pre-bookings open for 3,100, launch on September 6

TVS Apache RTR 310 pre-bookings open for 3,100, launch on September 6

After weeks of dropping hints, TVS Motor Company has finally dropped a more extended teaser for the upcoming Apache RTR 310 (also rumoured to be called Apache RTX 310), giving a detailed look at the upcoming motorcycle. The TVS Apache RTR 310 is scheduled to go on sale on September 6, 2023, and pre-bookings have now commenced for the streetfighter for a token of 3,100.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 25 Aug 2023, 14:26 PM
The upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 will be launched on September 6, 2023
The teaser video reveals an aggressively styled streetfighter that will share its underpinnings with the Apache RR 310. The TVS Apache RTR 310 will carry forward the same chassis and mechanicals. The design language though looks completely new with the split LED headlamp setup, gold-finished and flat handlebar, and a sharp and muscular design on the fuel tank. The bike gets a split-seat setup with an exposed rear subframe, while the LED taillights also get a split design, similar to the brand’s new motorcycles.

On the hardware front, the TVS Apache RTR 310 will come with gold-finished USD front forks that could offer adjustability, while a monoshock will serve the purpose at the rear. Also, expect petal-type disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. TVS could offer a host of other electronic aids including traction control, quickshifter, assist and slipper clutch and more.

Power will come from the familiar 312 cc reverse-inclined, single-cylinder engine that develops 33 bhp and 27.3 Nm on the Apache RR 310. The motor could get revised sprockets and gear ratios to make it more street-friendly over the full-faired offering. Much like the RR 310, we expect the naked Apache 310 to get four riding modes - Urban, Rain, Sport and Track. The faired Apache can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 2.93 seconds with a top speed of 160 kmph. The naked version could best these numbers by a small margin, owing to a lighter kerb weight.

More details will be available next month and pricing too will be available then. Expect the TVS Apache RTR 310 to undercut the Apache RR 310 which retails at 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming offering will have its work cut out though competing against its German cousin - BMW G 310 R, along with the KTM 390 Duke and the Triumph Speed 400.

