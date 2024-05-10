Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 logo trademarked. RE's Himalayan-based roadster?

Royal Enfield has trademarked the Guerrilla 450 logo, hinting at the brand’s next major launch soon. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 logo was applied for on April 23, 2024, and has been described for use on motorcycles, accessories and more. While the Himalayan 450 was the first offering to use the new Sherpa 450 engine, the Guerrilla 450 could be next and is expected to arrive later this year.

Early speculations suggested Royal Enfield’s 450 cc roadster could be called the Hunter 450 (based on the success of the Hunter 350). However, the Guerrilla 450 name was trademarked in August last year fuelling rumours otherwise. Previous spy shots revealed several changes over the new Himalayan including the 17-inch alloy wheels, telescopic front forks instead of USDs, a lower-set wide handlebar, and slightly rear-set footpegs. It could get a smaller fuel tank to help shave off extra weight.

Power will come from the 452 cc Sherpa series engine. The liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor develops 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque on the Himalayan, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. We expect the power figures to remain identical but the RE Guerrilla 450 would be considerably lighter than the Himalayan, making for a peppier performance.

Other features likely to be carried over include the 5-inch round TFT screen with connected tech including app-based navigation, LED headlamp, indicator and taillight, and switchgear, while the test mules promise road-going tyres sourced from Ceat on the upcoming roadster.

The 400 cc space is crowded with options and the new Royal Enfield Guerrila 450 will be taking on offerings like the Hero Mavrick 440, Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Harley-Davidson X440 and more. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is priced from ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, which allows the bike maker to price the Guerrilla 450 around the ₹2.40 lakh mark.

