Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber leaked ahead of launch. Check details

Royal Enfield is currently working on adding a fourth 350 cc motorcycle to its lineup. It will be the bobber version of the Classic 350 which is expected to be called Goan Classic 350 as a trademark was earlier filed. It seems like the Classic 350 Bobber will be made for people who are into modifying their motorcycles. Royal Enfield has already made the Shotgun 650 for the custom culture so the Goan Classic 350 will be the second motorcycle under this programme.

The teaser image reveals that the motorcycle will come with a new handlebar which will be ape-hanger styled. The headlamp will now be borrowed from the Himalayan 450 so it will be an all LED unit. The turn indicators are also circular units. At the rear, there is also a new tail lamp that is mounted on the fender which also looks like it is new. There is a new chain guard and a new exhaust on offer as well.

Royal Enfield will use a new exhaust for the Goan Classic 350.

There are spoked rims on offer which means that there will be no tubeless tyres on offer but there would be white wall tyres to bring that retro feel to the motorcycle. There is also a new single-piece seat and the pillion seat looks like it takes some design inspiration from the Shotgun 650. So, it can be removed and stored and the motorcycle can be used as a bobber.

The engine on duty will be the same 349 cc, air-oil cooled, single-cylinder unit that produces 20 bhp and 27 Nm on the Classic 350. There is a possibility that Royal Enfield will retune the engine for the new motorcycle to suit its characteristics. The same engine is being used on the Hunter 350 and the Meteor 350.

