HT Auto
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR teased for India, to arrive in limited numbers

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR teased for India, to arrive in limited numbers

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2024, 13:25 PM
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR gets a 399 cc in-line four-cylinder engine making it a small but potent track tool. It will arrive in limited numbers for ar
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR packs a 399 cc four-cylinder motor that belts out a whopping 76 bhp and 37.6 Nm of peak torque
India Kawasaki Motor has dropped teasers on social media for the Ninja ZX-4RR, its ultra-performance pocket rocket sportbike. The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR packs a four-cylinder motor that promises superlative performance on the road and track. The social media post also hints at the Ninja ZX-4RR coming in limited numbers and will most likely be a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It will be positioned above the recently launched Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R on sale in India.

Power on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will come from the 399 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine that's tuned for 76 bhp at a whopping 14,500 rpm and 37.6 Nm of peak torque at 13,,000 rpm. The engine revs beyond 15,000 rpm, which should make it a screamer and comes with a ram air intake. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a bi-directional quickshifter. The kerb weight is just 189 kg, which makes for an incredible power-to-weight ratio.

Also Read : Kawasaki Ninja 400 discontinued in India. Check out its replacement

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is built for incredible performance on the track and is a proper pocket rocket
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is built for incredible performance on the track and is a proper pocket rocket

Suspension duties will be handled by 37 mm USD Showa SFF-BP front forks with preload adjustability. The rear will get a preload-adjustable Showa BFRC Lite monoshock. Braking performance will come from 290 mm dual semi-floating discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear. The teaser image hints at the KRT paint scheme on the Ninja ZX-4RR, which could also be the only paint scheme on offer at the time of launch.

Other features on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will include a 4.3-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, four riding modes, all-LED lighting, and more. There’s no word on the pricing yet but expect the new offering to be priced between 9-9.5 lakh (ex-showroom), which would be quite steep for its size. However, the Ninja ZX-4RR will certainly be one-of-a-kind and a must-have for ardent enthusiasts of the brand.

First Published Date: 17 May 2024, 13:25 PM IST
TAGS: dual Ninja 400 Kawasaki Ninja ZX4RR Kawasaki Ninja ZX4RR Kawasaki Ninja ZX 4RR Kawasaki India

