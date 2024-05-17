Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR teased for India, to arrive in limited numbers

India Kawasaki Motor has dropped teasers on social media for the Ninja ZX-4RR, its ultra-performance pocket rocket sportbike. The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR packs a four-cylinder motor that promises superlative performance on the road and track. The social media post also hints at the Ninja ZX-4RR coming in limited numbers and will most likely be a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It will be positioned above the recently launched Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R on sale in India.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR gets a 399 cc in-line four-cylinder engine making it a small but potent track tool. It will arrive in limited numbers for ar

Power on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will come from the 399 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine that's tuned for 76 bhp at a whopping 14,500 rpm and 37.6 Nm of peak torque at 13,,000 rpm. The engine revs beyond 15,000 rpm, which should make it a screamer and comes with a ram air intake. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a bi-directional quickshifter. The kerb weight is just 189 kg, which makes for an incredible power-to-weight ratio.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R 399 cc 399 cc 24.18 kmpl 24.18 kmpl ₹ 8.49 Lakhs Compare Kawasaki Z900 948.0 cc 948.0 cc 17 kmpl 17 kmpl ₹ 9.20 Lakhs Compare Honda CBR650R 648.0 cc 648.0 cc 23.0 kmpl 23.0 kmpl ₹ 7.70 - 8.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING KTM 890 Duke 889.0 cc 889.0 cc 25.0 kmpl 25.0 kmpl ₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs View Details Honda CB650R 648.0 cc 648.0 cc 20.4 kmpl 20.4 kmpl ₹ 7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Street Triple 765 cc 765 cc 19.23 kmpl 19.23 kmpl ₹ 10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Kawasaki Ninja 400 discontinued in India. Check out its replacement

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is built for incredible performance on the track and is a proper pocket rocket

Suspension duties will be handled by 37 mm USD Showa SFF-BP front forks with preload adjustability. The rear will get a preload-adjustable Showa BFRC Lite monoshock. Braking performance will come from 290 mm dual semi-floating discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear. The teaser image hints at the KRT paint scheme on the Ninja ZX-4RR, which could also be the only paint scheme on offer at the time of launch.

Other features on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will include a 4.3-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, four riding modes, all-LED lighting, and more. There’s no word on the pricing yet but expect the new offering to be priced between ₹9-9.5 lakh (ex-showroom), which would be quite steep for its size. However, the Ninja ZX-4RR will certainly be one-of-a-kind and a must-have for ardent enthusiasts of the brand.

First Published Date: