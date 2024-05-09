KTM 990 RC R prototype unveiled, to rival Yamaha R9 & Ducati Panigale V2
- Though details on the KTM 990 RC R prototype are scarce, early glimpses hint at a crafted machine centered on a trellis frame.
KTM has unveiled its latest creation, the 990 RC R. While currently in its prototype phase, the Austrian manufacturer has confirmed plans for a production-ready model set to hit the market next year. This announcement comes on the heels of KTM's remarkable success with the limited-edition RC 8C. KTM stated that the demand for the RC 8C, with units selling out within minutes of release, signalled a clear path for the company to delve deeper into the fully-fired segment.
Details on the 990 RC R prototype remain scant, but initial glimpses suggest a crafted machine built around a trellis frame. Despite being cloaked in camouflage, discernible features such as the aluminium sub-frame, blacked-out swingarm, and Brembo brakes hint at the bike's performance capabilities.
KTM stated that the steel frame has been engineered for dynamic performance, with increased weight bias towards the front end. The frame features a dedicated steering head angle of 25 degrees and offsets for enhanced steering responsiveness.
At the heart of the 990 RC R lies a 990cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, derived from the acclaimed 990 Duke, delivering 126 bhp. The engine is coupled with a six-speed gearbox equipped with a standard quick-shifter.
KTM emphasises the importance of ergonomic precision in the design of the 990 RC R, striking a delicate balance between sporty aggression and rider comfort. While tailored for the intensity of track racing, the bike promises a degree of street-friendly usability, a testament to KTM's commitment to versatile performance.
Although specifics regarding features are sparse, it is expected that the 990 RC r can get different riding modes, traction control systems and IMU-related enhancements.
With the production-ready model slated for release in less than a year, KTM is aiming to make an entry into the fiercely competitive sports bike segment, challenging established contenders such as the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, Honda CBR600RR, Yamaha R9 and Ducati Panigale V2.