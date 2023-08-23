TVS X performance electric scooter makes global debut, priced at 2.50 lakh

TVS Motor Company has taken the wraps off the much-awaited X performance electric scooter. The TVS is priced at ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and there will be a first-edition package available for an additional ₹18,000 for the first 2,000 owners. This is the company’s second electric offering after the iQube and emerges as a more premium model, going big on power and tech.

The TVS X borrows its design heavily from the 2018 Creon concept and stays true to the same. Bookings for the TVS X begin on August 24, at midnight, while deliveries will commence from November onwards.

The new TVS X is based on the newly developed Xleton platform, which is said to be 2.5 times stiffer than the conventional scooters. The X e-scooter has been designed for a low centre of gravity. The model comes with wide split seats for the rider and pillion are designed to maximise comfort. The e-scooter will come with three riding modes - Xtealth, Xtride and Xonic. The model will also come with selectable regenerative braking.

The TVS X borrows heavily from the Creon concept unveiled in 2018 and stays true to the styling seen on the latter (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The TVS X will get a 4.44 kWh battery pack with a range of 140 km (claimed) on a single charge. The performance electric scooter gets a mid-drive motor with an 11 kW (14.7 bhp) motor with a nominal output of 7 kW (9.3 bhp). The model will be able to sprint from 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds, while 0-60 kmph will come up in 4.5 seconds. The top speed is rated at 105 kmph. TVS claims advanced thermal management with a RAM intake air-cooled motor. The company claims a 0-80 per cent charge time of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The TVS X gets the new generation SmartXonnect platform called NavPro which has been internally developed by the company. The model will come with a 10.25-inch HD tilt screen setup that will enable all the features of the electric scooter. The infotainment system will be capable of operating multiple apps including navigation, games, music and more. The under-seat storage is a decent 19 litres.

The electric scooter will come equipped with TVS Smart Xhield, which brings a host of safety features including crash detection, speed limits, overspeeding alert, towing alert, geofencing, auto-locking, and more will be available. The TVS X will come with a live location-sharing feature to keep the rider’s loved ones updated in real-time. The infotainment system will be customisable as well.

The TVS X will get an aluminium alloy frame underneath with telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance will come from a 220 mm single front disc and a 195 mm rear disc set-up with single-channel ABS. The e-scooter gets 12-inch alloy wheels with a 100/80 section front tyre and a 110/80 section rear tyre. The ground clearance stands at 175 mm, while the seat height is 770 mm.

