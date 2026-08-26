PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/17

TVS Apache RTR 180

₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Introduction

The TVS Apache RTR 180 is a sports commuter motorcycle powered by a 177.4 cc, BS6-compliant engine that produces 16.78 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Available in a single variant and two colour options, the Apache RTR 180 offers sharp styling, a digital instrument cluster, and a capable powertrain. The bike was first introduced in 2009 and has since remained a mainstay in the 180 cc segment. Its latest version retains the characteristic design and comes equipped with LED headlamps and taillights and features a split grab-rail and a muscular look. The TVS Apache RTR 180 is priced from 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in one variant with two colour options.

TVS Apache RTR 180 Price:

The TVS Apache RTR 180 is priced at 1,34,020 (ex-showroom). It is available in one fully loaded variant with two colour options.

When was the TVS Apache RTR 180 launched?

The Apache RTR 180 was first introduced in 2006 and has remained a popular choice in the 180cc segment. Over the years, it has received numerous updates, including a BS6-compliant version that came in 2020 with a bump in performance. Despite the updates, the bike retains its iconic styling, which has helped it maintain a loyal customer base.

How many variants and colour options of the TVS Apache RTR 180 are available?

The TVS Apache RTR 180 is available in one fully loaded variant, the RM Disc BT, and it is priced at 1,34,020 (ex-showroom). There are two colour options available which are Gloss Black and Pearl White.

What features are available in the TVS Apache RTR 180?

The latest iteration of the Apache RTR 180 retains its sporty design, featuring a halogen headlamp with LED pilot lamps, an LED taillight, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The bike features a digital instrument console which provides essential information, including speed, rpm, fuel level, and trip data. The display further features TVS SmartXonnect with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling call and SMS alerts. Additionally, TVS has equipped the RTR 180 with Glide Through Technology (GTT), which aids in smooth low-speed riding by preventing engine stalling.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the TVS Apache RTR 180?

The TVS Apache RTR 180 is powered by a 177.4cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with a fuel injection system. The engine generates 16.5 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

The bike features a 5-speed gearbox and includes TVS's Glide Through Technology for smooth throttle response, particularly in traffic. The suspension setup comprises telescopic forks at the front and gas-filled twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 270mm petal disc at the front and a 200mm petal disc at the rear, supported by single-channel ABS. Interestingly, the previous BS-IV model was sold with dual-channel ABS while the current iteration misses out.

What is the TVS Apache RTR 180’s mileage?

The TVS Apache RTR 180 gives an ARAI-claimed mileage of 45 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the TVS Apache RTR 180?

The TVS Apache RTR 180 offers 180 mm of ground clearance. Its kerb weight is 140 kg while the seat height is 790 mm.

What bikes do the TVS Apache RTR 180 rival in its segment?

In the 180 cc segment, the TVS Apache RTR 180 is rivalled by the likes of the Honda Hornet 2.0, the Bajaj Pulsar N160, and the Suzuki Gixxer variants.

TVS Apache RTR 180 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    177.4 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    45 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    17.13 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    113 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    15.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    140 kg
View All Apache RTR 180 SpecsView specs icon

TVS Apache RTR 180 Videos

  • Full Videos

TVS Apache RTR 180 Variants

TVS Apache RTR 180 price starts at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTR 180 comes in 2 variants. TVS Apache RTR 180's top variant is Limited Edition.
2 Variants Available
Apache RTR 180 Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
177.4 cc
113 kmph
Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition
₹1.28 Lakhs*
177.4 cc
113 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

TVS Apache RTR 180 Latest Updates

Calendar icon26 Aug 2026
The story compares various cruiser motorcycles, highlighting their unique features, performance, and suitability for daily use or leisure rides.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jun 2026
Driving a manual car enhances cognitive function by stimulating brain regions related to memory and decision-making.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 May 2026
India faces another hike in petrol and diesel prices, totaling ₹4 per litre in less than a week.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Apr 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar 180 and TVS Apache RTR 180 compete closely, catering to different rider preferences in the 180cc segment.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Mar 2026
Chinese automakers lost market share in Europe in January after a strong 2025, but long-term prospects remain positive.Read Full Story

TVS Apache RTR 180 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Apache RTR 180.
TVS Apache RTR 180
Hero Xtreme 160R
VS
TVS Apache RTR 180Select model
Hero Xtreme 160RSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Tank View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

TVS Apache RTR 180 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180 image
Rs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards
4.71
177.4 cc17.02 PS15.5 NmSports Naked Bikes140 kg2085 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Hero Xtreme 160RHero Xtreme 160R imageRs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
4.4119
163.2 cc15 PS14 NmSports Naked Bikes139.5 kg2029 mmDiscDrumAlloyApache RTR 180VSXtreme 160R
TVS Apache RTR 160 4VTVS Apache RTR 160 4V imageRs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards
5.06
159.7 cc17.55 PS14.73 NmSports Naked Bikes143 kg2035 mmDisc-AlloyApache RTR 180VSApache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160TVS Apache RTR 160 imageRs. 1.12 LakhsOnwards
4.6951
159.7 cc16.04 PS13.85 NmSports Naked Bikes138 kg2085 mmDiscDiscRed AlloyApache RTR 180VSApache RTR 160
Yamaha FZ-FI V3Yamaha FZ-FI V3 imageRs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards
4.43
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Naked Bikes135 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyApache RTR 180VSFZ-FI V3
Bajaj Pulsar NS200Bajaj Pulsar NS200 imageRs. 1.32 LakhsOnwards
4.51033
199 cc24.5 PS18.74 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes158 kg2017 mmDiscDiscAlloyApache RTR 180VSPulsar NS200
Yamaha FZ Blue FlexYamaha FZ Blue Flex imageRs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards-149 cc11.7 PS12.8 NmSports Bikes139 kg2000 mmDiscDiscAlloyApache RTR 180VSFZ Blue Flex

TVS Apache RTR 180 Images

TVS Apache RTR 180 Image 1
TVS Apache RTR 180 Image 2
TVS Apache RTR 180 Image 3
TVS Apache RTR 180 Image 4
TVS Apache RTR 180 Image 5
TVS Apache RTR 180 Image 6

TVS Apache RTR 180 Colours

TVS Apache RTR 180 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Gloss Black
Pearl White
Gloss black

TVS Apache RTR 180 Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 Lakhs
Apache RTR 180vsXtreme 160R
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs
Apache RTR 180vsApache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
Apache RTR 180vsApache RTR 160
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 Lakhs
Apache RTR 180vsFZ-FI V3
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.32 Lakhs
Apache RTR 180vsPulsar NS200
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
Apache RTR 180vsFZ-X

TVS Apache RTR 180 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
4Design
4Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review

User Reviews

Great ride
I?m really happy with this bike. It gives more than 40 kmpl mileage, which is great for daily use. Pickup is smooth and power delivery is decent for city rides. Speed is also good?not too high, but enough for normal riding. Ride comfort is solid; even on bad roads, it feels stable. One thing I personally love is the engine sound?it?s refined and gives a nice feel. Overall, it?s a hi-pickup bike with comfort, mileage, and decent performance. Worth buying for regular use!
By: Palash (Jul 6, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

TVS Apache RTR 180 Related News

The Pulsar 180 and Apache RTR 180 reflect two different approaches to the same 180cc commuter segment.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180: Specs, price and features compared
13 Apr 2026
TVS has updated their two-valve versions of the Apache mechanically as well as cosmetically.&nbsp;
2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150
15 Sept 2022
Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Suzuki Gixxer 150 spec comparison: price, engine, features
Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Suzuki Gixxer 150 spec comparison: price, engine, features
25 Aug 2026
The BMW F450 GS uses a new 135-degree parallel-twin engine.
BMW F 450 GS review: The GS experience in a more manageable package
25 Aug 2026
Honda Rebel 300
Honda ADV160, Rebel 300 launched in India: Prices start at 1.70 lakh
25 Aug 2026
The Matter Aera looks sharp and well-proportioned from all angles. It does, however, feel generic in places in terms of design
Matter Aera platform to spawn four new electric motorcycles in next 12–24 months
25 Aug 2026
The special edition of the iQube is finished in a new shade, which means that it will turn heads.
TVS iQube MillionR Special Edition launched to mark one million customer milestone, gets new features
25 Aug 2026
View all
 TVS Apache RTR 180 Related News

TVS Apache RTR 180 Specifications and Features

Max Power17.13 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque15.5 Nm
Mileage45 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine177.4 cc
Max Speed113 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Apache RTR 180 specs and features

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

Popular Sports Naked Bikes

UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Bikes
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
EX1 Price in Delhi
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
EX2 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S

Benelli 402 S

2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes

View all  Popular Sports Naked Bikes

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesTVS BikesTVS Apache RTR 180