Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

TVS Apache RTR 180 Disc

1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17
1.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
TVS Apache RTR 180 Key Specs
Engine177.4 cc
Power17.02 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Speed113 kmph
View all Apache RTR 180 specs and features

Apache RTR 180 Disc Latest Updates

Apache RTR 180 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Apache RTR 180 Disc (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.54 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2085 mm
  • Max Power: 17.02 PS @ 9000 rpm
  • Engine Type: SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
    • ...Read More

    TVS Apache RTR 180 Disc Price

    Disc
    ₹1.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    177.4 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,32,220
    RTO
    10,577
    Insurance
    10,913
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,53,710
    EMI@3,304/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    TVS Apache RTR 180 Disc Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2085 mm
    Wheelbase
    1326 mm
    Kerb Weight
    140 kg
    Height
    1105 mm
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Width
    730 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    270 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    200 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    113 kmph
    Max Power
    17.02 PS @ 9000 rpm
    Stroke
    58 mm
    Max Torque
    15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    X-ring chain
    Displacement
    177.4 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
    Clutch
    Wet multi plate clutch
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    62 mm
    Chassis
    Double Cradle Synchro STIFF
    Body Graphics
    Racing-Style Graphics
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Forks
    Rear Suspension
    Monotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Sports,Urban
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Muffler - Conventional design, TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Crash Alert, FI Technology, Glide Through Technology, Maximum Power - Sport :17.02 PS @9000 rpm,Urban/ Rain :14.54 PS @ 8200 rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban/ Rain :14.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm, Brake Fluid - DOT 3 / DOT 4
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V, 6Ah MF
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    TVS Apache RTR 180 Disc EMI
    EMI2,973 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,38,339
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,38,339
    Interest Amount
    40,068
    Payable Amount
    1,78,407

    TVS Apache RTR 180 Alternatives

    TVS Apache RTR 160

    TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth

    1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs Apache RTR 1...
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 STD

    1.57 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs Pulsar NS200
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition

    1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs Apache RTR 1...
    Yamaha FZS-FI V3

    Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Dark Knight

    1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs FZS-FI V3
    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Dual Channel ABS

    1.31 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs Pulsar N160

    Popular Sports Naked Bikes

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    MT-15 Price in Delhi
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Raider Price in Delhi
    TVS Apache RTR 160

    TVS Apache RTR 160

    1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Apache RTR 160 Price in Delhi
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

    1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Apache RTR 160 4V Price in Delhi
    KTM 390 Duke

    KTM 390 Duke

    3.11 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    390 Duke Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Sports Naked Bikes

    Popular TVS Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  TVS Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    5.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Mavrick 440

    Hero Mavrick 440

    1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Xtreme 125R

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    95,000 - 99,500
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Moto Guzzi V9

    Moto Guzzi V9

    14 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    6 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details