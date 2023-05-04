HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 180

Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel ABS
₹1.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
BS6
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15.68 bhp @ 8,750 rpm16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
62.38 mm-
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
164.82 cc177.4 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multi Plate Clutch
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Oil cooled, FISI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
Constant mesh 5 speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,44,5971,32,685
Ex-Showroom Price
1,22,8541,12,065
RTO
10,1599,731
Insurance
11,5849,129
Accessories Charges
01,760
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1072,851
