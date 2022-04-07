HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS160 vs Apache RTR 180

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 180

Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Twin Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
BS6
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160.3 cc177.4 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SOHC 4 Valve, Oil Cooled, Twin Spark BSVI DTS-i FI engineSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,3591,32,685
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,8341,12,065
RTO
9,2779,731
Insurance
9,1089,129
Accessories Charges
2,1401,760
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8442,851
Expert Reviews
Verdict

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 2V comes in a modern package with host of new features. It is now lighter than the previous generation model, but is also more expensive. But has its ride quality improved? Here is our first ride review.

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review

