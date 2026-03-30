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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 4v Apache rtr 180
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage41 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc177.4 cc
Power17.55 PS PS17.13 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight
Rear Suspension View
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
2035 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1326 mm
Height
1050 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg140 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
790 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm200 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph113 kmph
Max Power
17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm58 mm
Max Torque
14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
159.7 cc177.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate ClutchWet multi plate clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
62 mm62 mm
Body Graphics
YesRacing-Style Graphics
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockMonotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,UrbanRain,Sports,Urban
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8711,46,613
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,6901,24,890
RTO
9,4959,991
Insurance
10,68611,732
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9843,151
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr1604vrm-disc-black-edition & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Raider

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Latest Car & Bike News

TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
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2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150
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