In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|177.4 cc
|Power
|17.55 PS PS
|17.13 PS PS