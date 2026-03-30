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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 4V vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 4v Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage41 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc155 cc
Power17.55 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Model Name
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Length
2035 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm1325 mm
Height
1050 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm810 mm
Width
790 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
SI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate ClutchWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
62 mm58.0 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8711,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,6901,69,550
RTO
9,49515,024
Insurance
10,68613,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9844,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr1604vrm-disc-black-edition & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.
Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details
8 Apr 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best
20 Nov 2024
TVS Motor updated the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with added features and new technology. The sports commuter is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
Considering 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V? Check these alternatives before you make the decision
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