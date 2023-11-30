Saved Articles

TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
1.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 160 Key Specs
Engine159.7 cc
Max Speed107 kmph
Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth Latest Updates

Apache RTR 160 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.47 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2085 mm
  • Max Power: 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
  • Engine Type: SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
    TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth Price

    Disc Bluetooth
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,26,220
    RTO
    10,097
    Insurance
    10,813
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,47,130
    EMI@3,162/mo
    TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Length
    2085 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Wheelbase
    1300 mm
    Kerb Weight
    137 kg
    Height
    1105 mm
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Width
    730 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    270 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    540 Km
    Max Speed
    107 kmph
    Max Power
    16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
    Max Torque
    13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    X-ring chain
    Displacement
    159.7 cc
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Clutch
    Slipper Clutch
    Engine Type
    SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    Double Cradle Synchro STIFF
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic forks
    Rear Suspension
    Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Sports,Urban
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Glide Through Technology, Maximum Power - (Urabn / Rain) - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm, Max. Torque - (Urban / Rain) - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm, Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, TVS SmartXonnect, Brake Fluid - DOT 4, Max speed Urban/ Rain - 97 kmph
    Odometer
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth EMI
    EMI2,846 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,32,417
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,32,417
    Interest Amount
    38,352
    Payable Amount
    1,70,769

    TVS Apache RTR 160 other Variants

    Drum
    ₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,19,420
    RTO
    9,553
    Insurance
    10,698
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,39,671
    EMI@3,002/mo
    Add to Compare
    Disc
    ₹1.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    View breakup

