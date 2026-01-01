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Apache RTR 160PriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Apache RTR 160 Front Right View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Right View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Front Brake View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Front Tyre View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Engine View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Exhaust View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
TVS Apache RTR 160 Key Specs
Engine159.7 cc
View all Apache RTR 160 specs and features

Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth

Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth Prices

The Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth, is listed at ₹1.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth Mileage

All variants of the Apache RTR 160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth Colours

The Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth is available in 6 colour options: Matte Blue, Pearl White, Gloss Black, T Grey, Racing Red, Glossy Black.

Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth Engine and Transmission

The Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth is powered by a 159.7 cc engine.

Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Apache RTR 160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Yamaha FZ Blue Flex priced ₹1.24 Lakhs or the Hero Xtreme 160R priced ₹1.05 Lakhs.

Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth Specs & Features

The Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth has Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth Price

Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth

₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,490
RTO
9,479
Insurance
11,603
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,572
EMI@3,000/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2085 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm
Height
1105 mm
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
730 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
200 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
107 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Additional Features
(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology, TVS SmartXonnect
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
AHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Battery Type
Lead Acid
TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth EMI
EMI2,700 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,25,614
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,25,614
Interest Amount
36,382
Payable Amount
1,61,996

TVS Apache RTR 160 other Variants

Apache RTR 160 Black Edition

₹1.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,11,490
RTO
8,919
Insurance
11,463
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,31,872
EMI@2,834/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Apache RTR 160 Drum

₹1.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,12,190
RTO
8,975
Insurance
11,477
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,32,642
EMI@2,851/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 Disc

₹1.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,390
RTO
9,231
Insurance
11,541
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,36,162
EMI@2,927/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition

₹1.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,790
RTO
9,583
Insurance
11,629
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,41,002
EMI@3,031/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS

₹1.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,23,290
RTO
9,863
Insurance
11,700
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,44,853
EMI@3,113/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 Limited Edition

₹1.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,26,650
RTO
10,132
Insurance
11,767
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,48,549
EMI@3,193/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Apache RTR 160 Alternatives

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsFZ Blue Flex
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsXtreme 160R
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsFZ-FI V3
TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180

1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsApache RTR 180
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.32 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsPulsar NS200

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