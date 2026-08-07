In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 220 F or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 220 F engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 18.55 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Pulsar 220 F mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Pulsar 220 F vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 220 f
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|16.04 PS PS