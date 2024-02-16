Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar 220F STD

6/21
1.61 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 220F Key Specs
Engine220 cc
Power20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
View all Pulsar 220F specs and features

Pulsar 220F STD Latest Updates

Pulsar 220F falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Pulsar 220F STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD

  • Fuel Capacity: 15 L
  • Length: 2035 mm
  • Max Power: 20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-i FI Engine, Oil cooled
    • ...Read More

    Bajaj Pulsar 220F STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    220 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,37,709
    RTO
    11,347
    Insurance
    11,883
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,60,939
    EMI@3,459/mo
    Close

    Bajaj Pulsar 220F STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    15 L
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Length
    2035 mm
    Wheelbase
    1350 mm
    Height
    1165 mm
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Width
    750 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    280 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Max Torque
    18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    220 cc
    Engine Type
    4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-i FI Engine, Oil cooled
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi Plate
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Bajaj Pulsar 220F STD EMI
    EMI3,113 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,44,845
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,44,845
    Interest Amount
    41,952
    Payable Amount
    1,86,797

