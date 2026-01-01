|Engine
|220 cc
The Pulsar 220 F STD, is listed at ₹1.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar 220 F offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar 220 F STD is available in 4 colour options: Black Cherry Red, Black Copper Beige, Black Ink Blue, Green Light Copper.
The Pulsar 220 F STD is powered by a 220 cc engine.
In the Pulsar 220 F's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda NX200 priced ₹1.56 Lakhs or the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs.
The Pulsar 220 F STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Fuel Gauge, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity and USB Charging Port.