|Engine
|220 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Max Torque
|18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Pulsar 220F falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Pulsar 220F STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 15 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
