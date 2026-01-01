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Pulsar 220 FPriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Front Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Front Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Rear Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Rear Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F STD

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1.58 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Key Specs
Engine220 cc
View all Pulsar 220 F specs and features

Pulsar 220 F STD

Pulsar 220 F STD Prices

The Pulsar 220 F STD, is listed at ₹1.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar 220 F STD Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar 220 F offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar 220 F STD Colours

The Pulsar 220 F STD is available in 4 colour options: Black Cherry Red, Black Copper Beige, Black Ink Blue, Green Light Copper.

Pulsar 220 F STD Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar 220 F STD is powered by a 220 cc engine.

Pulsar 220 F STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar 220 F's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda NX200 priced ₹1.56 Lakhs or the Honda Hornet 2.0 priced ₹1.45 Lakhs.

Pulsar 220 F STD Specs & Features

The Pulsar 220 F STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Fuel Gauge, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity and USB Charging Port.

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F STD Price

Pulsar 220 F STD

₹1.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,35,582
RTO
10,846
Insurance
10,970
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,57,898
EMI@3,394/mo
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Bajaj Pulsar 220 F STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2035 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Height
1165 mm
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
135 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm
Engine Type
Twin Spark FI Engine, Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Stroke
62.4 mm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
220 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
67 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F STD EMI
EMI3,054 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,42,108
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,42,108
Interest Amount
41,159
Payable Amount
1,83,267

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Alternatives

Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.56 Lakhs
Pulsar 220 FvsNX200
Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
+1
Pulsar 220 FvsHornet 2.0
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
Pulsar 220 FvsFerrato Disruptor
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.32 Lakhs
Pulsar 220 FvsPulsar NS200
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

1.42 - 1.5 Lakhs
Pulsar 220 FvsApache RTR 200 4V
Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar N250

1.53 Lakhs
Pulsar 220 FvsPulsar N250

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