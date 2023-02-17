HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar 220F

1.18 - 1.37 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 220F is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F Specs

Bajaj Pulsar 220F comes with 220 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar 220F starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar 220F sits in the ...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar 220F Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Pulsar 220 F BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2035 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Height
1165 mm
Width
750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
18.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Displacement
220 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant, DTS-i FI Engine, Oil cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
5 way adjustable, Nitrox shock absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic, with anti-friction bush
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Full DC
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Bajaj Pulsar 220F News

Bajaj has not made any changes to the design of the Pulsar 220F. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/suseebajajtuticorin)
Bajaj Pulsar 220F makes a comeback: Bookings open at dealerships
17 Feb 2023
The owner of India's first Pulsar 250 also happens to own the previous Pulsar 220F.
Previous owner of Pulsar 220F takes delivery of India's first Bajaj Pulsar 250
17 Nov 2021
File photo of Bajaj Pulsar 220F.&nbsp;
Bajaj to discontinue Pulsar 220F soon: Rumour
12 Nov 2021
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 (left) vs Pulsar 220F (right)
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Pulsar 220F comparison: Which one should you buy?
3 Nov 2021
Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250 used for representational purposes only
Bajaj Auto reports sales of almost 3.20 lakh units in July, sees a dip of 10%
1 Aug 2023
View all
 

Bajaj Pulsar 220F Variants & Price List

Bajaj Pulsar 220F price starts at ₹ 1.18 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.37 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar 220F comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Pulsar 220F top variant price is ₹ 1.18 Lakhs.

Pulsar 220 F BS6
1.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
220 cc
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

