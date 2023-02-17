Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 220F comes with 220 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar 220F starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar 220F sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Bajaj Pulsar 220F price starts at ₹ 1.18 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.37 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar 220F comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Pulsar 220F top variant price is ₹ 1.18 Lakhs.
Pulsar 220 F BS6
₹1.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
220 cc
20.4 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price