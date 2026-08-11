PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/13

BAJAJ Pulsar 220 F

₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
17
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Flipkart Offer Background

Limited time offer on Flipkart

Buy Now on FlipkartBuy on Flipkart

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Overview

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is a semi-faired street motorcycle with a legacy that stretches back to the late 2000s. Known for its performance-oriented design and accessible pricing, the Pulsar 220F continues to be a popular choice among enthusiasts and commuters alike. Although briefly discontinued in 2022 to make way for newer models in the Pulsar lineup, it was brought back in 2023 with feature updates while retaining its familiar character. As of 2025, the Pulsar 220F is available in a single variant and remains one of the most recognisable nameplates in Bajaj’s portfolio.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Price

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is offered in a single variant, priced at 1,37,715 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Launch Date

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F was launched in April 2024, bringing cosmetic updates and modern features while keeping the core hardware unchanged. Originally introduced in the late 2000s, the motorcycle has undergone several updates over the years to comply with evolving emission standards and rider expectations. After being temporarily discontinued, Bajaj reintroduced the 220F in 2023 with updated styling and digital instrumentation.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Variants & Colours

The Pulsar 220F is sold in a single mechanically unchanged variant. It is offered in three colour options: Black Blue, Black Red, and Black Silver. These colour schemes are complemented by sporty graphics and a muscular semi-faired design. The motorcycle features a split seat, clip-on handlebars, and a 15-litre fuel tank, all of which add to its sport-touring appeal.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Mileage

While Bajaj does not officially publish mileage figures for the Pulsar 220F, the ARAI-certified fuel economy is approximately 40 kmpl. Actual mileage may vary based on riding habits, terrain, and maintenance.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Specs & Features

The 2024 model year update incorporates modern updates while staying true to its core design. It features a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity for call and message alerts. The bike is equipped with an LED projector headlamp with integrated LED DRLs, split LED tail lamps, and updated switchgear.

Power comes from a 220 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that delivers 20.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 18.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension setup includes telescopic forks at the front and adjustable twin spring shock absorbers at the rear.

Braking duties are handled by a 280 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, supported by a single-channel ABS system. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres. Other key figures include a kerb weight of 160 kg, a seat height of 795 mm, and a ground clearance of 165 mm.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Offers & Deals

As of June 2025, there are no official offers or discounts on the Bajaj Pulsar 220F. That said, dealership-level schemes such as low down payment options, exchange bonuses, or seasonal finance plans may be available locally. Interested buyers are advised to contact authorised Bajaj dealerships for region-specific deals and limited-time promotions.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Rivals

In the performance commuter segment, the Pulsar 220F competes against models such as the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Honda Hornet 2.0.

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    220 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    40 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    20.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    135 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    18.55 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    160 kg
View All Pulsar 220 F SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Variants

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F price starts at ₹ 1.36 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Pulsar 220 F STD
₹1.36 Lakhs*
220 cc
135 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Latest Updates

Calendar icon19 Jun 2026
Planning to buy Bajaj Pulsar 220F? Monthly EMI explained
Calendar icon19 Jun 2026
Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched at ₹1.36 lakh with new LED headlamp
Calendar icon20 May 2026
Mahindra Group appoints Purnima Lamba as Chief Brand Officer to enhance brand strategy and corporate identity starting September 1, 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
FIA revises energy recovery rules for qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix, enhancing performance focus over battery management.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Feb 2026
Boat launches its Hive Dashcam series in India, expanding into in-car safety with three models priced from ₹2,499.Read Full Story

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Pulsar 220 F.
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
VS
Bajaj Pulsar 220 FSelect model
Bajaj Pulsar NS200Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F image
Rs. 1.36 LakhsOnwards
4.517
220 cc20.4 PS18.55 NmSports Bikes160 kg2035 mm---
Honda Hornet 2.0Honda Hornet 2.0 imageRs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
4.523
184.4 cc17.26 PS15.9 NmSports Bikes142 kg2034 mm-DiscAlloyPulsar 220 FVSHornet 2.0
Honda NX200Honda NX200 imageRs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
4.821
184.4 cc16.99 PS15.7 NmSports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyPulsar 220 FVSNX200
Okaya EV Ferrato DisruptorOkaya EV Ferrato Disruptor imageRs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
4.5102
-6.37 kW-Sports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyPulsar 220 FVSFerrato Disruptor
Bajaj Pulsar NS200Bajaj Pulsar NS200 imageRs. 1.32 LakhsOnwards
4.51033
199 cc24.5 PS18.74 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes158 kg2017 mmDiscDiscAlloyPulsar 220 FVSPulsar NS200
TVS Apache RTR 200 4VTVS Apache RTR 200 4V imageRs. 1.42 LakhsOnwards
51
197.75 cc20.82 PS17.25 NmSports Bikes151 kg2020 mmDiscDiscAlloyPulsar 220 FVSApache RTR 200 4V
Yamaha FZ Blue FlexYamaha FZ Blue Flex imageRs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards-149 cc11.7 PS12.8 NmSports Bikes139 kg2000 mmDiscDiscAlloyPulsar 220 FVSFZ Blue Flex

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Images

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Image 1
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Image 2
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Image 3
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Image 4
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Image 5
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Image 6

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Colours

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black Cherry Red
Black Copper Beige
Black Ink Blue
Green Light Copper
Black cherry red

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Alternatives

Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.56 Lakhs
Pulsar 220 FvsNX200
Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.45 Lakhs
Pulsar 220 FvsHornet 2.0
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
Pulsar 220 FvsFerrato Disruptor
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.32 Lakhs
Pulsar 220 FvsPulsar NS200
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

1.42 - 1.5 Lakhs
Pulsar 220 FvsApache RTR 200 4V
Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar N250

1.53 Lakhs
Pulsar 220 FvsPulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F User Reviews & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.3Features
3.9Safety
4.9Design
4.4Value For Money
4.5Comfort
Write a Review

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Pulsar 220F for its unique design, excellent performance, and comfortable ride. However, some mention minor vibrations and a desire for additional features.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStunning style and design
  • check circle iconImpressive performance and speed
  • check circle iconComfortable for rider and pillion
  • check circle iconAffordable maintenance costs
  • check circle iconDecent mileage for a 220cc bike

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconSome vibrations during rides
  • warning iconLacks modern features like ABS
  • warning iconBuild quality could improve
  • warning iconNot the lightest bike available
  • warning iconLimited features compared to competitors

User Reviews

Looks nice
The bike offers excellent performance, looks stylish, and delivers outstanding mileage. It is budget-friendly and provides great value for money. Overall, I'm very happy with this bike and would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable and affordable option.
By: Prem deshmukh (Jul 6, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
So excellent
Everything is good – the model, braking system, mileage, seat capacity, performance, and looks. It’s excellent from every side.
By: Zahirul (Sept 21, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
My Awesome Pulsar 220F Experience
I bought a Pulsar 220F back in 2015, and it has turned out to be a fantastic bike. Riding it gives me such a fun time and makes me appreciate bikes even more. Even though my friends keep telling me to sell it and get something newer, I’ve decided to keep it. It’s amazing how it still looks and feels brand new, and I haven’t had to spend much on repairs. This bike is super easy to maintain, and it has really lasted well over the years. I still love taking it out for rides.
By: Rohith Keshavan (Aug 20, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Fantastic Bike but Needs Some Work
I gotta say, this bike is really awesome! The ride is super comfy, especially if you’re on the taller side. It looks great too! But honestly, the performance is something that really matters to me. On the bright side, taking care of it and servicing isn’t too pricey, so it’s good for your wallet. It has a sleek, aggressive look which I love, but I do feel like the build quality could use some work.
By: Danjay Iyer (Aug 13, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
The Ultimate 220cc Bike Experience
Honestly, I don’t think there’s a better bike out there than this one. For a 220cc bike, the price is super affordable—no other bike in this category offers such a good deal! It boasts a mileage of 40 kmpl, which is impressive for anything over 200cc. Plus, the maintenance costs are really low. The performance is fantastic and handling is a joy. Not only is it a great sports bike, but it’s also the dream motorcycle for many riders. It’s suitable for families and especially good for taller folks. The stylish design really stands out—students especially appreciate its killer looks. I’d say it’s perfect for teenagers and young adults alike. This bike is a game changer in India; it even was the first to reach racing speeds here and it's the fastest bike we have! With a top speed of around 145 kmph and mileage that can even go up to 43 kmpl, this bike certainly turns heads and makes everyone notice you when you zoom by. It’s like a legend; true legends never fade away.
By: Suresh Nair (Aug 6, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

News

Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News
Download brochure widget pattern
Download bike brochure

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Checkmark iconColours & Specs
  • Checkmark iconDetailed info on specs & features
WhatsApp IconGet Brochure

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Specifications and Features

Max Power20.4 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque18.55 Nm
Mileage40.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine220.0 cc
Max Speed135 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Pulsar 220 F specs and features

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Bajaj Bikes

Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.99 Lakhs
Tuono 457 Price in Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.44 Lakhs
Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 180

Bajaj Pulsar 180

1.22 Lakhs
Pulsar 180 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
Pulsar N125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Bikes

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesBajaj BikesBajaj Pulsar 220 F