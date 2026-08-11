Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Overview

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is a semi-faired street motorcycle with a legacy that stretches back to the late 2000s. Known for its performance-oriented design and accessible pricing, the Pulsar 220F continues to be a popular choice among enthusiasts and commuters alike. Although briefly discontinued in 2022 to make way for newer models in the Pulsar lineup, it was brought back in 2023 with feature updates while retaining its familiar character. As of 2025, the Pulsar 220F is available in a single variant and remains one of the most recognisable nameplates in Bajaj’s portfolio.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Price

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is offered in a single variant, priced at ₹1,37,715 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Launch Date

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F was launched in April 2024, bringing cosmetic updates and modern features while keeping the core hardware unchanged. Originally introduced in the late 2000s, the motorcycle has undergone several updates over the years to comply with evolving emission standards and rider expectations. After being temporarily discontinued, Bajaj reintroduced the 220F in 2023 with updated styling and digital instrumentation.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Variants & Colours

The Pulsar 220F is sold in a single mechanically unchanged variant. It is offered in three colour options: Black Blue, Black Red, and Black Silver. These colour schemes are complemented by sporty graphics and a muscular semi-faired design. The motorcycle features a split seat, clip-on handlebars, and a 15-litre fuel tank, all of which add to its sport-touring appeal.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Mileage

While Bajaj does not officially publish mileage figures for the Pulsar 220F, the ARAI-certified fuel economy is approximately 40 kmpl. Actual mileage may vary based on riding habits, terrain, and maintenance.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Specs & Features

The 2024 model year update incorporates modern updates while staying true to its core design. It features a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity for call and message alerts. The bike is equipped with an LED projector headlamp with integrated LED DRLs, split LED tail lamps, and updated switchgear.

Power comes from a 220 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that delivers 20.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 18.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The suspension setup includes telescopic forks at the front and adjustable twin spring shock absorbers at the rear.

Braking duties are handled by a 280 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, supported by a single-channel ABS system. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres. Other key figures include a kerb weight of 160 kg, a seat height of 795 mm, and a ground clearance of 165 mm.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Offers & Deals

As of June 2025, there are no official offers or discounts on the Bajaj Pulsar 220F. That said, dealership-level schemes such as low down payment options, exchange bonuses, or seasonal finance plans may be available locally. Interested buyers are advised to contact authorised Bajaj dealerships for region-specific deals and limited-time promotions.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Rivals

In the performance commuter segment, the Pulsar 220F competes against models such as the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Honda Hornet 2.0.