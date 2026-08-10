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UPCOMING

SUZUKI Intruder 250

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹1.7 Lakhs* Onwards
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Suzuki Intruder 250: Overview

The Suzuki Intruder 250 was a much-rumoured model that generated interest following the appearance of leaked patent images online. While initial reports had speculated a launch, Suzuki has not issued any official confirmation regarding the motorcycle’s development or market introduction. As it stands, there is no indication that the Intruder 250 will be launched in the near future.

Suzuki Intruder 250: Price

Although Suzuki never officially revealed the number of variants planned for the Intruder 250, early estimates suggested a starting price of around 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). These figures were based on the expected positioning of the model within the premium cruiser segment, above the Intruder 150.

Suzuki Intruder 250: Launch Date

The Suzuki Intruder 250 is not expected to launch in India anytime soon as there has been no official confirmation from the OEM.

Suzuki Intruder 250: Specs & Features

The motorcycle was rumoured to feature a 249 cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, generating 26 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. It was to be paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine was believed to be BS4-compliant, which would render it unsuitable for sale under current BS6 norms without modifications. Suspension duties were expected to be handled by telescopic forks at the front and a rear monoshock, with braking managed by disc brakes at both ends and supported by dual-channel ABS.

Based on the leaked visuals, the Intruder 250 was expected to carry forward the distinct styling of its smaller sibling, albeit with some notable enhancements. The design included a digital instrument console likely to display speed, trip data, and engine information. LED lighting elements were anticipated at both ends, and the bike appeared to feature alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Despite these updates, the model was not expected to offer smartphone connectivity. The low-slung seating and sculpted bodywork suggested an ergonomically relaxed riding posture aimed at urban and leisure cruising.

Suzuki Intruder 250: Rivals

Had it reached production, the Suzuki Intruder 250 would have competed with a wide range of motorcycles in the entry-level performance and cruiser segment. Likely rivals included the Bajaj Dominar 250, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Royal Enfield Bullet 350, KTM 200 Duke, and Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

Suzuki Intruder 250 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    249 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    38.5 kmpl
  • Speed iconSpeed
    150 kmph
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    161 kg
View All Intruder 250 SpecsView specs icon

Suzuki Intruder 250 Variants

Suzuki Intruder 250 price is expected to start at ₹ 1.7 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Intruder 250 STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
249 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
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Suzuki Intruder 250 Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Jun 2026
FIA president supports returning to V8 engines in Formula 1, emphasizing cost-effectiveness, safety, and enhanced fan experience.Read Full Story

Suzuki Intruder 250 Visual Comparison

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Suzuki Intruder 250 Images

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Suzuki Intruder 250 User Opinions & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Perfect for daily uses and riding
The look is awesome and the power and performance is also very good and this bike is very comfortable
By: Rehan khan (Jan 2, 2026)
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Suzuki Intruder 250 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
Mileage38.5 kmpl
Engine249.0 cc
Max Speed150 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Intruder 250 specs and features

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