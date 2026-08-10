Suzuki Intruder 250: Overview

The Suzuki Intruder 250 was a much-rumoured model that generated interest following the appearance of leaked patent images online. While initial reports had speculated a launch, Suzuki has not issued any official confirmation regarding the motorcycle’s development or market introduction. As it stands, there is no indication that the Intruder 250 will be launched in the near future.

Suzuki Intruder 250: Price

Although Suzuki never officially revealed the number of variants planned for the Intruder 250, early estimates suggested a starting price of around ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). These figures were based on the expected positioning of the model within the premium cruiser segment, above the Intruder 150.

Suzuki Intruder 250: Launch Date

The Suzuki Intruder 250 is not expected to launch in India anytime soon as there has been no official confirmation from the OEM.

Suzuki Intruder 250: Specs & Features

The motorcycle was rumoured to feature a 249 cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, generating 26 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. It was to be paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine was believed to be BS4-compliant, which would render it unsuitable for sale under current BS6 norms without modifications. Suspension duties were expected to be handled by telescopic forks at the front and a rear monoshock, with braking managed by disc brakes at both ends and supported by dual-channel ABS.

Based on the leaked visuals, the Intruder 250 was expected to carry forward the distinct styling of its smaller sibling, albeit with some notable enhancements. The design included a digital instrument console likely to display speed, trip data, and engine information. LED lighting elements were anticipated at both ends, and the bike appeared to feature alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Despite these updates, the model was not expected to offer smartphone connectivity. The low-slung seating and sculpted bodywork suggested an ergonomically relaxed riding posture aimed at urban and leisure cruising.

Suzuki Intruder 250: Rivals

Had it reached production, the Suzuki Intruder 250 would have competed with a wide range of motorcycles in the entry-level performance and cruiser segment. Likely rivals included the Bajaj Dominar 250, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Royal Enfield Bullet 350, KTM 200 Duke, and Bajaj Pulsar NS200.