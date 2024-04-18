HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Advisors Dive Into India's Ev Policy Ahead Of Musk's Visit

Tesla advisors dive into India's EV policy ahead of Musk's visit

By: PTI
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2024, 22:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla advisor attends EV policy meet ahead of Musk's India visit: Sources
Tesla
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk is expected to visit in the week beginning April 22. Prior to that, a Tesla advisor attended attended a stakeholders' meeting on India's new Electric Vehicles policy. (AP)
Tesla
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk is expected to visit in the week beginning April 22. Prior to that, a Tesla advisor attended attended a stakeholders' meeting on India's new Electric Vehicles policy.

Days ahead of tech billionaire Elon Musk's India visit, an advisor representing electric car maker Tesla attended a stakeholders' meeting on India's new Electric Vehicles policy on Thursday, sources said.

"It was a stakeholder consultation meeting seeking inputs for the guidelines to be framed for the new EV manufacturing policy. Tesla was represented by its advisor, The Asia Group (TAG). Vietnam's electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast was also present in the meeting," a senior official said.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQE
BatteryCapacity Icon90.56 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 1.39 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.32 - 1.37 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon66.5 kWh Range Icon426 Km
₹ 60 Lakhs
View Details
Mercedes-benz Gla (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Engine Icon1950 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 50.50 - 56.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : ‘What matters is…": PM Narendra Modi reacts to Tesla’s upcoming India debut

Representatives of all the major manufacturers in India including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Renault were present in the meeting. Besides, representatives of luxury car makers Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, were also present, sources said.

Musk is expected to visit India in the week beginning April 22. Officials from the Heavy Industries Ministry made a presentation about new EV policy in the meeting, the official said.

The participants were mostly trying to understand the details of the policy deeper. It was more of consultation rather than committing to investments in the future, he added.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2024, 22:44 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla tesla electric vehicle audi bmw mercedes benz kia hyundai vinfast suzuki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.