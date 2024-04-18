Tesla advisors dive into India's EV policy ahead of Musk's visit

Days ahead of tech billionaire Elon Musk's India visit, an advisor representing electric car maker Tesla attended a stakeholders' meeting on India's new Electric Vehicles policy on Thursday, sources said.

"It was a stakeholder consultation meeting seeking inputs for the guidelines to be framed for the new EV manufacturing policy. Tesla was represented by its advisor, The Asia Group (TAG). Vietnam's electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast was also present in the meeting," a senior official said.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model S 100 kWh 100 kWh 570 km 570 km ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr View Details UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82kWh 82kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs View Details Mercedes-Benz EQE 90.56 kWh 90.56 kWh 550 Km 550 Km ₹ 1.39 Cr Compare Mercedes-Benz GLS 2999 cc 2999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.32 - 1.37 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz EQA 66.5 kWh 66.5 kWh 426 Km 426 Km ₹ 60 Lakhs View Details Mercedes-Benz GLA 1950 cc 1950 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 50.50 - 56.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : ‘What matters is…": PM Narendra Modi reacts to Tesla’s upcoming India debut

Representatives of all the major manufacturers in India including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Renault were present in the meeting. Besides, representatives of luxury car makers Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, were also present, sources said.

Musk is expected to visit India in the week beginning April 22. Officials from the Heavy Industries Ministry made a presentation about new EV policy in the meeting, the official said.

The participants were mostly trying to understand the details of the policy deeper. It was more of consultation rather than committing to investments in the future, he added.

First Published Date: