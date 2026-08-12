Introduction

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS is a full-size luxury SUV positioned at the top of the brand’s SUV lineup in India. Offered as a seven-seater, it combines expansive dimensions with updated design cues, revised equipment, and modern powertrains. The facelifted version was launched on 8 January 2024 and is available in two variants: GLS 450 4MATIC (petrol) and GLS 450d 4MATIC (diesel). This model is presented in five monotone exterior colours, including Polar White, Obsidian Black, High-tech Silver, Selentine Grey, and Sodalite Blue. The SUV is configured exclusively with automatic transmissions and all-wheel-drive systems across both fuel types.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Price:

The GLS starts from ₹1.34 crore for the petrol variant and ₹1.39 crore for the diesel model.

When was the Mercedes-Benz GLS launched?

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS was launched in India on January 8, 2024.

How many variants and colour options are available for the Mercedes-Benz GLS?

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is offered in two primary variants. The petrol-powered GLS 450 4MATIC is priced at ₹1.34 crore, while the diesel-powered GLS 450d 4MATIC is positioned at ₹1.39 crore (all prices ex-showroom, India). Both variants are comprehensively equipped and share the same exterior design language and interior layout. The price variation is primarily based on the engine configuration.

What features are available in the Mercedes-Benz GLS?

The 2024 update brings visual enhancements including a redesigned front grille with horizontal slats, reprofiled bumpers, new LED headlamp and tail lamp clusters, and 20-inch alloy wheels with a fresh design. Gloss black accents on the exterior and updated interior themes contribute to a refreshed overall appearance.

Inside, the GLS features a dual-screen layout comprising a 12.3-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. The infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is paired with a 13-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system. Other notable features include MBUX entertainment screens for second-row passengers, five-zone climate control, ambient lighting, powered front seats with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless smartphone charging. The AIRMATIC air suspension system is standard, allowing adaptive damping for variable ride quality depending on road conditions.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Mercedes-Benz GLS?

The GLS is offered with a choice between two 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engines. The petrol variant, designated as the GLS 450, delivers 375.7 bhp of power and 500 Nm of torque. The diesel variant, the GLS 450d, produces 361.9 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. Both engines are equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system and are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The drivetrain layout features 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard.

The petrol variant can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds, while the diesel model completes the same sprint in 6.3 seconds. Both variants have an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

What is the Mercedes-Benz GLS’s mileage?

The claimed fuel efficiency for both petrol and diesel versions is approximately 12 kmpl under standard conditions. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

What is Mercedes-Benz GLS's ground clearance and boot space?

The Mercedes-Benz GLS offers 175 mm of ground clearance and 355 litres of boot space.

What is Mercedes-Benz GLS's seating capacity?

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is a seven-seater SUV

What are the safety features of the Mercedes-Benz GLS?

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS is equipped with nine airbags, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera system. It features advanced driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and automatic emergency braking. Additional safety technologies include active brake assist, evasive steering assist, and Pre-Safe Impulse Side. The SUV also incorporates ISOFIX child seat anchors and a transparent bonnet function to enhance off-road visibility.

What cars does the Mercedes-Benz GLS rival in its segment?

In the Indian market, the Mercedes-Benz GLS competes with other full-size luxury SUVs, including the BMW X7 and Volvo XC90.