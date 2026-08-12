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MERCEDES-BENZ GLS

₹1.32 - 1.37 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
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Introduction

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS is a full-size luxury SUV positioned at the top of the brand’s SUV lineup in India. Offered as a seven-seater, it combines expansive dimensions with updated design cues, revised equipment, and modern powertrains. The facelifted version was launched on 8 January 2024 and is available in two variants: GLS 450 4MATIC (petrol) and GLS 450d 4MATIC (diesel). This model is presented in five monotone exterior colours, including Polar White, Obsidian Black, High-tech Silver, Selentine Grey, and Sodalite Blue. The SUV is configured exclusively with automatic transmissions and all-wheel-drive systems across both fuel types.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Price:

The GLS starts from 1.34 crore for the petrol variant and 1.39 crore for the diesel model.

When was the Mercedes-Benz GLS launched?

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS was launched in India on January 8, 2024.

How many variants and colour options are available for the Mercedes-Benz GLS?

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is offered in two primary variants. The petrol-powered GLS 450 4MATIC is priced at 1.34 crore, while the diesel-powered GLS 450d 4MATIC is positioned at 1.39 crore (all prices ex-showroom, India). Both variants are comprehensively equipped and share the same exterior design language and interior layout. The price variation is primarily based on the engine configuration.

What features are available in the Mercedes-Benz GLS?

The 2024 update brings visual enhancements including a redesigned front grille with horizontal slats, reprofiled bumpers, new LED headlamp and tail lamp clusters, and 20-inch alloy wheels with a fresh design. Gloss black accents on the exterior and updated interior themes contribute to a refreshed overall appearance.

Inside, the GLS features a dual-screen layout comprising a 12.3-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. The infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is paired with a 13-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system. Other notable features include MBUX entertainment screens for second-row passengers, five-zone climate control, ambient lighting, powered front seats with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless smartphone charging. The AIRMATIC air suspension system is standard, allowing adaptive damping for variable ride quality depending on road conditions.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Mercedes-Benz GLS?

The GLS is offered with a choice between two 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engines. The petrol variant, designated as the GLS 450, delivers 375.7 bhp of power and 500 Nm of torque. The diesel variant, the GLS 450d, produces 361.9 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. Both engines are equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system and are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The drivetrain layout features 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard.

The petrol variant can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds, while the diesel model completes the same sprint in 6.3 seconds. Both variants have an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

What is the Mercedes-Benz GLS’s mileage?

The claimed fuel efficiency for both petrol and diesel versions is approximately 12 kmpl under standard conditions. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

What is Mercedes-Benz GLS's ground clearance and boot space?

The Mercedes-Benz GLS offers 175 mm of ground clearance and 355 litres of boot space.

What is Mercedes-Benz GLS's seating capacity?

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is a seven-seater SUV

What are the safety features of the Mercedes-Benz GLS?

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS is equipped with nine airbags, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera system. It features advanced driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and automatic emergency braking. Additional safety technologies include active brake assist, evasive steering assist, and Pre-Safe Impulse Side. The SUV also incorporates ISOFIX child seat anchors and a transparent bonnet function to enhance off-road visibility.

What cars does the Mercedes-Benz GLS rival in its segment?

In the Indian market, the Mercedes-Benz GLS competes with other full-size luxury SUVs, including the BMW X7 and Volvo XC90.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2989 - 2999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    11 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    493 litres
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2505 kg
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Mercedes-Benz GLS Videos

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Mercedes-Benz GLS Variants

Mercedes-Benz GLS price starts at ₹ 1.32 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.37 Cr (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLS comes in 2 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLS's top variant is 450d 4matic.
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Diesel
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2 Variants Available
GLS 450 4matic
₹1.32 Cr*
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
GLS 450d 4matic
₹1.37 Cr*
2989 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mercedes-Benz GLS Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Aug 2026
Mercedes-Benz India launches AI-powered vehicle scanner and new service programs, enhancing efficiency and customer experience with expanded Mumbai facility.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jul 2026
Mercedes-Benz India continues introducing plug-in hybrids, addressing customer concerns and balancing performance, despite lacking policy support.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
The story compares luxury sedans, detailing their engines, features, and price ranges in the second-hand market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
Mercedes-Benz launched GLE and GLS Night Editions in India, featuring exclusive designs and upgrades, priced from ₹1.05 crore.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 May 2026
Consumer choices in India's automotive market are significantly shaped by government policies, affecting vehicle design, fuel types, and pricing.Read Full Story

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Mercedes-Benz GLS Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
By: Prashant Singh

Recently launched in the Indian market, the Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line adds a distinct flair to the already well-established GLS range with its exclusive AMG-specific touches. The moment it rolled into my driveway during the golden hours of the evening, its sheer presence was undeniable. Drenched in a deep, dark shade and towering over everything else around it, I knew exactly at the moment that this wasn’t just another luxury SUV. This was Mercedes-Benz making a bold, unapologetic statement of luxury and dominance.

The GLS AMG Line presents itself as a heavyweight dressed in a tailored performance suit: powerful, poised, and unapologetically commanding. Offered in both petrol and diesel variants, I had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the 450d version—and it was nothing short of a super-SUV oozing with opulence.

Exteriors:

From the moment you lay eyes on it, the GLS AMG Line distinguishes itself with subtle yet meaningful enhancements. The front fascia sports a refreshed grille with a revised colour palette, while the AMG-specific bumper design introduces wider air inlets and pronounced air aprons—adding a dash of aggression to its otherwise elegant presence. In keeping with its performance-inspired aesthetics, the black cladding around the wheel arches has been swapped out for body-coloured treatment, further refining its silhouette.

Most attention-grabbing update lies beneath: the massive 21-inch AMG-spec five-spoke alloy wheels
Most attention-grabbing update lies beneath: the massive 21-inch AMG-spec five-spoke alloy wheels

But perhaps the most attention-grabbing update lies beneath: the massive 21-inch AMG-spec five-spoke alloy wheels. Not only are they among the largest available in the segment, but they’re also the only place on the entire SUV where the coveted 'AMG' branding is visibly etched. At the rear, the design continuity is maintained with a body-coloured bumper and dual chrome exhaust tips, styled to reflect AMG's signature design language. Together, these upgrades lend the GLS a sportier and more premium road presence without going overboard.

Interiors:

Step inside the GLS AMG Line and you're welcomed into familiar territory—one that blends the opulence of the standard GLS with subtle AMG Line flourishes. These enhancements are discreet yet purposeful: a new flat-bottom AMG steering wheel, brushed metal pedals, branded floor mats, and a sportier interior vibe. Beyond that, the cabin remains quintessentially GLS, and buyers can still choose from three tasteful interior colour schemes that accompany this trim.

Inside the GLS AMG Line and you're welcomed into familiar territory—one that blends the opulence of the standard GLS with subtle AMG Line flourishes.
Inside the GLS AMG Line and you're welcomed into familiar territory—one that blends the opulence of the standard GLS with subtle AMG Line flourishes.

What truly sets the GLS apart, however, is its sheer scale. This SUV doesn’t just offer space—it offers room to stretch, lounge, and live. The front cabin is generously proportioned, with the wide centre console creating well-defined spaces for both the driver and co-passenger. The expansive glasshouse and panoramic sunroof flood the cabin with natural light, elevating the sense of airiness and making the interior feel even more inviting.

Touchpoints throughout the cabin reflect Mercedes’ usual finesse—soft materials, tactile buttons, and a general sense of precision. Yet, amid this luxury, one can’t ignore that the layout and design are beginning to show signs of ageing, particularly when compared to the newer cabins in Mercedes’ evolving lineup. It’s still luxurious, no doubt, but the tech and styling cues could use a refresh.

 

Touchpoints throughout the cabin reflect Mercedes’ usual finesse—soft materials, tactile buttons, and a general sense of precision.
Touchpoints throughout the cabin reflect Mercedes’ usual finesse—soft materials, tactile buttons, and a general sense of precision.

Where the GLS truly earns its stripes is in the second row. This is the sweet spot—the space where passengers are most likely to spend time—and Mercedes has made sure it delivers. Rear-seat occupants are treated to dedicated climate control zones, rear entertainment screens, multiple USB-C ports, electric seat adjustment, and ample storage solutions. A fold-out centre armrest conceals cupholders and a touchscreen controller, giving passengers command over several in-cabin features. While comfort is top-tier and long-distance journeys feel effortless, it’s worth noting that the GLS continues to offer only a bench setup for the second row—captain seats aren't an option, which could be a miss for some.

Access to the third row is made easier with a one-touch tumble feature for the second-row seats. Though Mercedes positions the GLS as a 5+2 seater—suggesting the third row is more auxiliary than primary—it’s far from cramped. Even adults can find usable space here, especially on shorter trips, and the flexibility of folding the seats down adds to the practicality.

Drive:

What sets the Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line apart isn’t just its upscale aesthetics or plush interiors—it’s the powerhouse that resides under the hood. The real magic begins when you awaken the 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine. This isn’t just a big SUV with premium credentials; it’s a full-size luxury machine that knows how to move with purpose. Mated to a refined 9-speed automatic transmission, this diesel motor delivers power in a smooth, uninterrupted flow, making the sheer bulk of this SUV feel almost weightless once you’re behind the wheel.

 

The real magic begins when you awaken the 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine
The real magic begins when you awaken the 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine

It’s not just quick “for its size”; it’s quick, period. The diesel version sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds and can clock a top speed of 250 kmph. Aiding this performance is the 48V mild-hybrid system featuring an Integrated Starter Generator.

Despite its substantial footprint, the GLS surprises with how agile and responsive it feels. The steering is light yet precise but what truly elevates the Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line above the rest isn't just its luxurious build or commanding presence—it's the sheer composure with which it glides over the road. Thanks to its adaptive air suspension, the ride feels almost ethereal. Whether it's battered tarmac, deep ruts, or an endless string of speed breakers, the GLS absorbs them all with a grace that makes most road imperfections feel irrelevant. It's that rare kind of SUV that encourages you to keep driving without hesitation, even when the road ahead looks less than inviting.

On the pricing front, exclusivity comes at a premium. The GLS 450 AMG Line (petrol) is tagged at 1.40 crore (ex-showroom), while the diesel GLS 450d AMG Line asks for 1.43 crore. That’s a 3 lakh hike over the standard GLS 450 for the petrol, and a 1 lakh jump for the diesel over the regular GLS 450d. But what you’re paying for isn't just performance figures—it's the AMG-specific styling, finer interior details, and the cachet that comes with driving a GLS that wears the AMG badge.

 

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d AMG Line isn’t just another luxury SUV—it’s a declaration of what modern luxury, performance, and engineering prowess look like when woven together with precision.
The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d AMG Line isn’t just another luxury SUV—it’s a declaration of what modern luxury, performance, and engineering prowess look like when woven together with precision.

Conclusion:

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d AMG Line isn’t just another luxury SUV—it’s a declaration of what modern luxury, performance, and engineering prowess look like when woven together with precision. From its AMG-tweaked design that adds aggression without losing elegance, to its punchy powertrain and outstanding driving dynamics, the GLS strikes a near-perfect balance between form and function.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Images

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Mercedes-Benz GLS User Reviews & Ratings

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5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Luxury, Comfort, and Power Redefined
The Mercedes-Benz GLS combines a bold, luxurious design with a strong road presence. It is styled as a premium full-size SUV with AMG-inspired design cues. The GLS delivers a mileage in the range of 9–13 km/l, which is reasonable for its size and performance, though its fuel efficiency is modest compared to smaller SUVs. Overall, it offers luxury, comfort, and authority on the road.
By: ANKIT ARORA (Jan 29, 2026)
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Perfect ride
It always been amazing experience with mercedes . It serves with extra comfort and surprise with new upgrade everytime
By: Ruhan garg (Jun 29, 2024)
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Mercedes-Benz GLS Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage11 kmpl
Engine2989 - 2999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
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