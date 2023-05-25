HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz GLS Specifications

Mercedes-Benz GLS is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,04,70,519 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2925.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Mercedes-Benz GLS Specs

Mercedes-Benz GLS comes in one petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GLS measures 5,207 mm in length, 2,157 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,135 mm. The ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLS Specifications and Features

450 4MATIC
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
362 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
M256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
909
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
315 / 40 R21
Ground Clearance
200
Length
5207
Wheelbase
3135
Kerb Weight
2460
Height
1823
Width
2157
Bootspace
493
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
90
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof , Fan Speed Controls
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Macchiato Beige / Black, Espresso Brown / Black, Anthracite / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)

