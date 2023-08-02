HT Auto
Land Rover Defender Specifications

Land Rover Defender is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 76,57,000 in India. It is available in 32 variants, 1997.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Land Rover Defender Specs

Land Rover Defender comes in twenty four petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Defender measures 5,018 mm in length, 2,105 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,022

Land Rover Defender Specifications and Features

110 D300 X
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.33
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
3.0L Turbocharged I6 MHEV
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
978
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
2996 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.42
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Ground Clearance
218
Length
5018
Wheelbase
3022
Kerb Weight
2340
Height
1967
Width
2105
Bootspace
857
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
85
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Ebony
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs
Defender vs Range Rover ...
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

61.9 Lakhs Onwards
Defender vs XC60
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr
Defender vs F-Pace
Hyundai Nexo

Hyundai Nexo

65 Lakhs Onwards
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

68 - 69 Lakhs
Defender vs GLC Coupe

Land Rover Defender News

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado looks boxy, purpose-built and desirable in every way. It's also roomier than its predecessor
Retro cool 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado debuts globally. Will rival LR Defender
2 Aug 2023
The Land Rover Defender SUV inspired watch is called LR002.
This Land Rover Defender SUV inspired watch is limited to just 100 units
8 Jun 2023
The regular-looking stealthy black Land Rover Defender is fully armour-plated, ensuring the highest level of security.
This stealthy Land Rover Defender is built like a tank, can withstand grenade blasts
18 May 2023
The Defender 130 Outbound gets more load carrying space with a five-seat configuration.
New Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound introduced alongside V8 engine variant. Check details
26 Apr 2023
Jaguar Land Rover has earmarked an $18.6 billion investment for a massive rebranding attempt towards an electric future.
Range Rover, Defender and Discovery to be individual brands in reimagined JLR
20 Apr 2023
Land Rover Defender Variants & Price List

Land Rover Defender price starts at ₹ 76.57 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.12 Cr (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Defender comes in 32 variants. Land Rover Defender top variant price is ₹ 1.12 Cr.

90 P300
76.57 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
90 P300 S
80.07 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
90 P300 SE
82.73 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
90 P300 X-Dynamic S
82.78 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
110 P300
83.38 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
90 P300 X-Dynamic SE
85.44 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
90 P300 HSE
86.84 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
110 P300 S
86.89 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
90 P300 First Edition
87.59 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
90 P400 SE
89.25 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
110 P300 X-Dynamic S
89.59 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
110 P300 SE
89.64 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
90 P400 X-Dynamic SE
91.96 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
110 P300 X-Dynamic SE
92.34 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
110 P300 First Edition
92.73 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
90 P400 HSE
93.51 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
110 P300 HSE
93.74 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
90 P400 First Edition
94.11 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
90 P400 X-Dynamic HSE
96.04 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
110 P400 SE
96.16 Lakhs*
2996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
110 P300 X-Dynamic HSE
96.62 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
90 D300 SE
97.66 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
110 P400 X-Dynamic SE
98.34 Lakhs*
2996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
110 P400 First Edition
98.73 Lakhs*
2996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
110 P400 HSE
99.9 Lakhs*
2996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
110 D300 SE
1 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
90 D300 HSE
1.02 Cr*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
110 D300 HSE
1.05 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
90 D300 X-Dynamic HSE
1.05 Cr*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
110 D300 X-Dynamic HSE
1.08 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
90 D300 X
1.12 Cr*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
110 D300 X
1.12 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Land Rover Cars

    Trending Land Rover Cars

