Land Rover Defender Specifications

Land Rover Defender comes in twenty four petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Defender measures 5,018 mm in length, 2,105 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,022 mm. The ground clearance of Defender is 218. A five-seat model, Land Rover Defender sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Land Rover Defender price starts at ₹ 76.57 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.12 Cr (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Defender comes in 32 variants. Land Rover Defender top variant price is ₹ 1.12 Cr.
₹76.57 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹80.07 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹82.73 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹82.78 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹83.38 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹85.44 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹86.84 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹86.89 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹87.59 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹89.25 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹89.59 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹89.64 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹91.96 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹92.34 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹92.73 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹93.51 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹93.74 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹94.11 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹96.04 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹96.16 Lakhs*
2996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹96.62 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹97.66 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹98.34 Lakhs*
2996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹98.73 Lakhs*
2996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹99.9 Lakhs*
2996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹1.02 Cr*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹1.05 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹1.05 Cr*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹1.08 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹1.12 Cr*
1997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹1.12 Cr*
2996 cc
Diesel
Automatic
