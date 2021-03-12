Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Defender 110 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.63 Crore. The fuel capacity & Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Defender 110 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.63 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 110 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol is 85 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 5.0L Supercharged V8 Max Torque: 625 Nm @ 2500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 85 litres BootSpace: 160 litres Mileage of 110 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol is 6.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less