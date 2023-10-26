Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Land Rover Defender comes with a choice of
Land Rover Defender on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 96.79 Lakhs.
The on road price for Land Rover Defender top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Crore in Bangalore.
Land Rover Defender comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Land Rover Defender 90 P300 and the most priced model is Land Rover Defender 90 P300 X-Dynamic S.
The Land Rover Defender on road price in Bangalore for 1997.0 cc to 2996.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 96.79 Lakhs - 1.05 Crore.
Visit your nearest
Land Rover Defender dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Land Rover Defender on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Land Rover Defender is mainly compared to Volvo XC60 which starts at Rs. 61.9 Lakhs in Bangalore, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque which starts at Rs. 64.12 Lakhs in Bangalore and Land Rover Discovery Sport starting at Rs. 65.3 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Land Rover Defender 90 P300 ₹ 96.79 Lakhs Land Rover Defender 90 P300 S ₹ 1.01 Crore Land Rover Defender 90 P300 SE ₹ 1.05 Crore Land Rover Defender 90 P300 X-Dynamic S ₹ 1.05 Crore
