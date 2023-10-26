What is the on-road price of Land Rover Defender in Bangalore? The Land Rover Defender 90 P300 is priced on the road at Rs 96,78,512 in Bangalore.

What will be the RTO charges for Land Rover Defender in Bangalore? The RTO Charges for the Land Rover Defender 90 P300 in Bangalore is Rs 15,99,875.

What will be the Insurance charges for Land Rover Defender in Bangalore? The Land Rover Defender 90 P300's insurance charges in Bangalore are Rs 4,21,137.

What is the detailed breakup of Land Rover Defender in Bangalore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Land Rover Defender in Bangalore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 76,57,000, RTO - Rs. 15,99,875, Insurance - Rs. 4,21,137, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Land Rover Defender in Bangalore is Rs. 96,78,512.

