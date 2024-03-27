Most powerful Land Rover Defender Octa to debut this year

Land Rover has announced it will be unveiling the new Defender Octa later this year, making it the most powerful version of the off-roader and also the first offering to wear the ‘JLR’ badge. Jaguar Land Rover underwent a restructuring in 2023 revising itself to JLR and making the Defender, Range Rover and Discovery models into standalone brands. The new Defender Octa is the first step in the same direction.

The new Octa badge comes to the Land Rover Defender from the octahedron shape of a diamond, which is said to be the hardest naturally occurring mineral on Earth. JLR won’t reveal specifications as yet but the Defender Octa is expected to get the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine sourced from BMW that powers the Range Rover lineup including the Sport SV. The V8 motor develops 609 bhp and 800 Nm and can propel the Range Rover Sport SV from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds.

The Defender Octa will get the special Octa diamond logo on the steering wheel, side panels and more

The Defender Octa will also get the ‘6D Dynamic’ suspension system from the Range Rover Sport SV. JLR says the new interlinked air suspension will be able to keep the Octa at a near-level stance during acceleration, braking, and cornering on-road." The automaker has also confirmed new bespoke Brembo brakes on the performance offering.

Furthermore, the teaser shows the special Octa diamond logo that makes it to the steering wheel, and side-pannier mounts and is expected to feature at different places of the SUV. JLR is extensively testing the upcoming offering across varied terrains right from the snow and ice conditions of Sweden to the Dubai desert. The company is also hitting the Nurburgring track with the Defender Octa and taking on the Moab rock crawls.

The Defender Octa will come with bespoke Brembo brakes with power likely to come from the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

The Defender Octa will be the new range-topping model in the off-roader’s lineup. Expect to also see a new JLR badging on the SUV, while the ‘Land Rover’ name will still make it to the exterior as an honorary badging. More details on the Defender Octa should be available in the following weeks. Meanwhile, Land Rover is encouraging customers to get in touch with the nearest dealer to reserve the first batch of the Defender Octa ahead of its debut.

